75th annual Swedish Days festival kicks off June 18 in Geneva

Patrons enjoy drinks at the craft beer tent at Swedish days on Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Loca)

One of the area‘s most anticipated events of the summer, Geneva’s Swedish Days Festival, will celebrate its 75th anniversary at this year’s event, which runs Wednesday through Sunday, June 18-22 in downtown Geneva.

Swedish Days Kids Day Parade on Friday, June 21, 2024. Jesus Rodriguez, 7 from Geneva joins in on the fun as a Viking Warrior during the Swedish Days Kids Day Parade on Friday, June 21, 2024. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

New this year is a pickleball tournament, which has men’s and women’s divisions, and is open to adults 18 and over. The play will happen on courts located right on 3rd Street. Register at genevaparks.org.

Also new, enjoy “A Stroll Through History – Celebrating 75 Years of Swedish Days,” hosted by the Geneva Chamber and the Geneva History Museum. Various shops through downtown are participating in this community event by featuring notable moments from Swedish Days past on their shop windows. Posters will be posted throughout the month of June.

Sidewalk Chalk Contest

Artists of all ages are invited to show off their creativity by turning the pavement into a colorful masterpiece. Prizes will be awarded, and all entries will be on display throughout the festival. Registration at genevachamber.com in late May.

Shopping & Treasures

Some shops will be offering specials and will be open late on Wednesday and Thursday for Swedish Nights. Sweden Väst, on Saturday and Sunday, will specialize in Swedish items.

Free Entertainment

Free nightly musical entertainment on Central Stage kicks off Wednesday with the Swedish American Choir, the Geneva Park District performances and the Geneva’s Got Talent semi-final. A variety of bands will take the stage Thursday and Friday. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons enjoy various solo and small band artists in the Craft Beer Tent. Enjoy traditional Scandinavian dancing with Nordic Folk Dancers of Chicago, who will be performing on the courthouse lawn on Saturday.

Swedish Days Kids Day Parade on Friday, June 21, 2024. Students from the School of Rock Geneva rock out some music to entertain families during the Swedish Days Kids Day on Friday, June 21, 2024. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

Food Booths

Feast on traditional Swedish and favorite American foods including, brats, corn dogs, turkey legs, sandwiches, meatballs, pizza, garlic crab pasta and roasted corn, to name a few, at the many non-profit food booths. Desserts will also be available.

Restaurants, Pizzerias & Pubs

From casual bistros to 5-star formal dining, a day in Geneva isn’t complete without sampling one or more of the city’s fine restaurants and eateries. Stop by one of the beer gardens that will offer good food, drink and entertainment during the festival, including the Chamber’s Craft Beer Tent on James Street. Visit genevachamber.com for a listing of our restaurants, pizzerias and pubs.

Grand Parade

On Sunday, bring your chairs and blankets so the entire family can enjoy the Grand Parade – a community parade that over 45,000 will be viewing.

Swedish Days Kids Day Parade on Friday, June 21, 2024. Swedish Days Kids Day Parade processes along Campbell Street in Geneva on Friday, June 21, 2024. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

Geneva Settlers Breakfast

If you have lived in Geneva for over 25 years, join others for the Geneva Settlers Breakfast on June 19. This popular event is at Riverside Receptions at 35 N. River Lane with breakfast served at 8:30 a.m. No reservations are necessary.

Activities For Young Visitors

The carnival opens Wednesday, and will be open every day of the festival. Each day offers an unlimited ride wristband opportunity.

Other activities include a dodgeball tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and mini golf.

June 20 is “Kids’ Day” which kicks off with the Kids’ Parade from Campbell and Fourth streets (look for the registration sign on the south side of the Courthouse lawn). The fun continues with activities galore at the Geneva Public Library, outside and inside.

The Kids’ Day Parade invites children through the age of 10 to enter in one of our parade categories, Swedish Spirit, Geneva Viking Fans and Fun with Bikes and Trikes.

The Swedish Days 5K Lopp is Sunday, June 22, and new this year are tech shirts.

Admission to Swedish Days is free and is accessible via the Metra. Events, hours and a complete schedule will be available at genevachamber.com or call the Geneva Chamber of Commerce at 630-232-6060.