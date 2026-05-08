Santa’s Village is set open May 16 and the parakeets are coming back

Santa's Village in East Dundee will open for the 2026 season on May 16. (Photo provided)

Parakeets are making a comeback for Santa’s Village’s 2026 season, which starts Saturday, May 16.

After a short hiatus, Parakeet Paradise and its 300 or so parakeets will return in a new 3,000-square-foot aviary near Old MacDonald’s Farm. Parakeet Paradise shut down after the 2019 season.

“We got a lot of feedback that people really missed that attraction. So we’re super excited to bring it back,” said Jason Sierpien, president of Santa’s Village, adding he’s happy to have the birds, which have been on loan to another facility, return to the park.

The beloved East Dundee amusement and water park draws about 200,000 guests during its summer season, which kicks off May 16 with the opening of the amusement park. Santa Springs Water Park opens Saturday, May 23.

“We’re seeing our fourth and fifth generation coming out to the park,” Sierpien said of the amusement park, which first opened in 1959. “It’s just good, clean, safe family fun for younger families with younger kids.”

The amusement park features more than 25 mechanical rides, a petting zoo and daily visits from Santa, of course. In addition to the return of Parakeet Paradise, the amusement park will welcome MOOville, a barnyard expansion featuring miniature cows.

Sierpien said both interactive exhibits will provide a chance for guests to feed the cows and parakeets.

At the water park, Coconut Competition, offering a four-lane mat racer slide and a chance to race and see who splashes into the water first, launches for its first full season after a short debut last year.

“The kids love to race each other on the slides. So we figured, why not let them race side by side?” Sierpien said, adding the slide drops a total of 50 feet over the 380-foot run.

The 2026 season comes at the close of the first full season for the Polar Dome, which hosted a men’s hockey league, several tournaments for outside hockey groups, a learn-to-skate program, ice bumper cars and plenty of hours for open skating.

Sierpien said Santa’s Village has constantly evolved over the years, adding new attractions virtually every season.

“I don’t think we’ve missed a season where we haven’t added something,” he said.

For information on ticket pricing, special events or hours, visit santasvillagedundee.com.