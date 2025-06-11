5 Things to Do: Movie in the park, Flag Day and Swedish heritage in Kane County

The Pride Show: Queer Icons of Horror - 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden: ArtBar Batavia’s Second Friday event falls on Friday the 13th this month. Celebrate queer actors, directors, writers and characters from the silver screen at its Queer Icons of Horror show. Movies in the Park: Dog Man (PG) - 8:25 p.m. Friday, June 13, at Potawatomie Park Amphitheatre: Dreamworks’ “Dog Man” will be shown at a free showing at Pottawatomie Park Amphitheatre in St. Charles. Bring blankets to sit on, as the amphitheatre is on a grassy slope and may not be suitable for lawn chairs. Concessions will be available with proceeds benefiting the STC Underground Teen Center. Batavia Flag Day Celebration - 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Batavia City Hall: Celebrate Flag Day and honor the USA’s rich history and the spirit of community as Batavia marks 250 years since the battles of Lexington and Concord and the birth of the U.S. Army. A Look at 20th Century Chicago Author Ottilie Liljencrantz - 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Geneva Public Library: A representative from Geneva’s Friends of the Viking Ship will share the history of Ottilie Liljencrantz, author of several novels about Swedish heritage and share clips from the silent film, The Viking (1928), which was based on her novel “The Thrall of Leif the Lucky”. Registration for this event is available here. A-Town House Music Fest – 4 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at Wilder Park in Aurora. The line-up features locally and nationally acclaimed DJs and music artists like Fast Eddie, DJ Julian Jumpin Perez, DJ Mike “Hitman” Wilson, DJ Mickey Mixin Oliver, DJ Maurice “ICE” Culpepper, DJ Tim Spinnin Schommer and DJ Kickin Kenny Cahill. Each will spin their own curated sets. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at RiverEdgeAurora.com.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kane-county-chronicle/local-events.