Feast of the Senses this June at Cantigny Park

Cantigny Park in Wheaton has a variety of events happening this summer, including the Jazz & Wine Fest on June 15. (Biff Yeager)

“Feast of the Senses” invites visitors to Cantigny Park in Wheaton to indulge in the sights, sounds, flavors, aromas, and experiences throughout June.

The event kicks off on Saturday, June 7 with:

Musical Swings , by Daily Tous Les Jours, invites people of all ages to create music together while enjoying a vibrant array of swings set amid Cantigny’s beautiful gardens.

Custom murals transform Cantigny's paths and invite guests to "Dance! Jump! and Follow!" optical artworks through the gardens to the Musical Swings.

Tree Swings nestled across Cantigny's gardens offer a new way to experience the estate and enjoy shade, sun, and breeze, while learning about Cantigny's trees.

Cantigny’s Beer Garden will offer live music Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays in June along with bites and brews in a relaxing environment.

Additional events include:

Sunday, June 15 (Father’s Day), 11 a.m.: Celebrate Father’s Day in style with Jazz and Wine Festival with The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra™ headlining an incredible lineup of performers.*

Thursday, June 19, 6 p.m.: Forager’s Delight farm-to-table dinner invites guests to savor the beauty of nature while indulging in an exquisitely curated multi-course dinner thoughtfully paired with fine wine or a handcrafted cocktail. Gather around a communal table for an unforgettable culinary experience beneath the open sky.

Thursday, June 26, 6 p.m. Cocktails with the Curator at the First Division Museum with Curator Jessica Waszak. (21+ event)

Fridays, June 6, 13 and 27, at sunset: Moonlit Movies are family-friendly features shown each week.

Cantigny is located at 1s151 Winfield Road, Wheaton.

For more details, including tickets and menus, visit Cantigny.org.