Illinois craft distilleries create locally sourced, unique spirits

World Whiskey Day is Saturday, May 17!

Northern Illinois is experiencing a craft spirits renaissance. With a growing number of distilleries producing unique and flavorful spirits, the region is becoming a destination for both locals and visitors alike.

With an abundance of local farms and agricultural resources, the region is proving to be an ideal environment for craft distilleries. Many distillers are embracing the farm-to-flask movement, utilizing locally sourced ingredients to create unique and flavorful spirits.

Spirits made by Whiskey Acres Distilling Co. in DeKalb.

Whiskey Acres Distilling – DeKalb

The owners of Whiskey Acres in DeKalb have been growing corn, wheat, and rye for decades, and use only home-grown grains to make their estate whiskey and bourbon. According to the distillery, the whiskey is “complex, balanced, and approachable.” Products include Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Bottled in Bond Bourbon, 7-Year Bourbon Whiskey, Straight Rye Whiskey, Bottled in Bond Rye, and two varieties of artisan series bourbons and vodka made with corn raised on the property. Whiskey Acres’ tasting room is open Fridays from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saturdays from 1:30 to 8:30 p.m., and Sundays from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tours are available. Cocktails are available at the tasting room bar. 11504 Keslinger Road, DeKalb.

Barnstormer Distillery – Rockford

Barnstormer is located on a 22-acre farm near Rockford that grows the herbs, fruits, and vegetables used in the distillery and tasting room. The distillery uses a “cold distilling” process and farm-fresh ingredients. Spirits include Barnstormer Bourbon; the G-Force Whiskey Series, which features different varieties of whiskeys; regular vodka and flavored vodkas; and three rum varieties, including the Flying Circus Coffee-Flavored Rum. Winter hours are Fridays from 3 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food is available from The Brasserie at Barnstormer during select times.

Rush Creek Distilling – Harvard

Enjoy authentic, handcrafted spirits at this locally owned distillery in northern McHenry County. Products include several flavors of vodka, including vanilla, jalapeño, and coffee; gin; and several whiskeys, ryes, and bourbons. Tours are available Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m. The distillery also hosts live music, trivia, and food trucks on select nights. Open Thursdays from 3 to 9 p.m., Fridays from 3 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard.

The large tap room at Kennay Farms Distilling overlooks the distilling and brewing plant. (Alex T)

Kennay Farms Distilling – Rochelle

Owned and operated by the Kennay family, this distillery’s spirits are made from grains grown on the farm, and then milled and distilled by a family member. Spirits include vodka, bourbon, 100% corn bourbon, rye whiskey, and gin. Visit the large, open tasting room from 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays or 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays to sample the spirits. The tasting room can also host special events. Kennay Farms is closed from Jan. 24 – Feb. 8 for their annual winter break. 416 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle.

Spirit Water Distillery – Cary

Spirit Water in McHenry County does it all, from brewing beer to handcrafting unique spirits and sparkling wines. Spirits available include vodka, whiskey, gin, rum, bourbon, tequila, and more. Some of the original beers include French Toast Beer, Lemon/Lime Beer, Apple Pie Beer, and Strawberry Rhubarb Beer. Beers from other breweries, including Three Floyds and Revolution, are also available. Spirit Water also serves alcoholic ice cream in strawberry amaretto and peanut butter chocolate flavors. Enjoy a crafted cocktail, a glass of sparkling Moscato or Riesling, or a cold brew from the tap while watching a game, playing Drinking Bingo, or getting a Tarot Card reading. Spirit Water doesn’t serve food, but food trucks are there on select dates. 3300 Three Oaks Road, Cary.

Grainology Brewstillery – Batavia

Located in an historic building constructed in 1902, Grainology Brewstillery is a craft brewery, distillery, and tasting room. Handcrafted liquor options include bourbon, rye whiskey, and vodka, with a cocktail menu featuring their Maple Bacon Old Fashioned, Cherry Rye Sour, Cosmo, Sparkling Vodka Lemonade, and many more. Their craft beer menu includes a wide variety of beer styles, from pale ales to IPAs, sours, wheat ales, and more. 131 Flinn St. Suite C, Batavia. Open every day except Monday, check the website for hours.

Star Union Spirits – Peru

Star Union is located in the historic Westclox factory building in Peru and is named after the former Star Union Products company, which produced Star Model beer in Peru for more than 100 years. Star Union’s products are made with fruits and grains from the Midwest, as well as west coast and South American grapes and limestone water from the Illinois Valley. Handcrafted spirits include 75-25 Light Whiskey, vodka, Single-Barrel American Brandy, Single-Barrel Cherry Brandy, Apple Brandy, Rested Agave, absinthe, several varieties of rum, Grappa, and American Corn Series whiskeys. Tours are available. Craft cocktails are served Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 1 to 8 p.m. Bottle sales are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. 300 5th St., Suite 135, Peru.

Black Dog Distillery – Plainfield

Black Dog Distillery is under new ownership and is expected to open soon, according to its website. The distillery specializes in vodka, handcrafting small batches in unique flavors. A portion of the distillery’s proceeds are donated to local animal shelters. For the latest information about a reopening date, visit blackdogdistillery.com/home/. 14912 Eastern Ave. Unit 11, Plainfield.