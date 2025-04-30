5 Things to Do in Will County: Friends of the Joliet Public Library Book Sale

The Friends of the Joliet Public Library will host a book sale on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Ottawa Street branch in Joliet. (Provided by Joliet Public Library)

1. Mental Health Music: 7-10 p.m., Thursday, ROXY, 1017 S. State St. in Lockport. Concerts by Brian Kovacs, Bryan Joseph Kuhn, Makayla Garrabrant, Ken Cubala and their bands. Mental health awareness information and activities will be available. Event benefits NAMI Will-Grundy, NoStigmas and Trinity Services. For more information, visit roxylockport.com/events.

2. The Addams Family: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Lockport Township High School East Campus Auditorium, 1333 E. 7th St., Lockport. For tickets and more information, visit lths.org/page/porter-players.

3. Friends of the Joliet Public Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Joliet Public Library, 150 N. Ottawa St. in Joliet. Get deals on great books and help support the Friends group, which provides funding for library programs and events along with items for the library’s collection and computer hardware and software. For more information, visit jolietlibrary.org/friends.

4. Three Joliet Junior College Concerts: The JJC Jazz Band will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday in the JJC Fine Arts Theatre, the JJC Chamber Singers will perform 3 p.m. Saturday in the JJC Mainstage Theatre as well as live streamed and the Joliet Junior College Community Band will perform 3 p.m. Sunday in the JJC Fine Arts Theatre. All theaters are at Joliet Junior College’s main campus at 1215 Houbolt Road in Joliet. For concert details and livestream information, visit jjc.edu/fine-arts-events.

5. Spring Fishing Derby: 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Van Horn Woods East, 17200 S. Frontage Road, Plainfield. Three age divisions: 3-5, 6-8, and 9-13, with awards given for the longest fish in each division. Bring own bait, bucket, and fishing pole. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Event will take place rain or shine. Dress appropriately. Registration deadline is Thursday. To register and for more information, call 815-436-8812 or visit plfdparks.org.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Herald-News’ community calendar at shawlocal.com/the-herald-news/local-events/#!/