5 Things to Do: Enjoy a night at the orchestra, explore the Citywide Garage Sale

Enjoy a night at the orchestra, hunt for bargains and support your local library this week in Kane County:

Plot Twist Trivia Night: Enjoy a night of friendly competition and raise funds for the Geneva Library Foundation at Plot Twist Trivia Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 25, in the Geneva Public Library District Meeting Room. Challenge your knowledge of literary works, plot twists and authors. Teams should include a minimum of four and a maximum of eight. Admission includes two drink tickets and light refreshments. Register online here. The Glenn Miller Orchestra: Relive the big band era of the 1940s with The Glen Miller Orchestra at 3 p.m. Friday, April 25, at the Arcadia Theatre, 105 E. Main Street, in St. Charles. Witness the brass on this world-famous orchestra as it performs classics like “Moonlight Serenade,” “String of Pearls” and “In the Mood.” Tickets range from $39 to $59. Geneva Citywide Garage Sale: Hunt for bargains as Geneva residents clean out their attics, closets and basements for the annual Citywide Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27, at participating locations throughout Geneva. Sellers’ addresses and key items will be listed on a map that will be distributed at key locations in town and posted on the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s website. Geneva French Market: Get your fresh fix of food, vegetables, flowers and more at the Geneva French Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 27, at the commuter parking lot on the corner of Fourth and South streets in Geneva. This open-air market features local businesses each week and runs weekly through mid-November. Music That Sings: Fox Valley Orchestra and the Orchestra Chorus join with the Aurora University Choir from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 27, at Aurora University’s Crimi Auditorium for a classical concert featuring Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms,” Dubensky’s “Concerto Grosso,” Rachmaninoff’s “Vocalise in E, Opus 34″ and Hanson’s “Symphony #2 ‘Romantic’ Opus 30.” Ticket prices are online at $20 for general attendance, $18 for students and seniors and $12 for kids aged 8 and younger. Prices at the door will be $25, $22 and $16, respectively.

