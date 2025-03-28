5 Things to Do: Comedy, theater, festival, folk music, fun with history in DuPage, Cook

1. “Pioneering Women: The Peck Women and Their Legacy”: The temporary exhibition is one of three offerings announced by the Lombard Historical Society. Registration is requested for each event. The exhibition launches with an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 29, at the Sheldon Peck Homestead, 355 E. Parkside Ave., Lombard. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served. Historian Mike Matejka presents “What’s Coming Down the Line? The Railroad in the American Mind” at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 10. The free lecture is sponsored by the Illinois Humanities Road Scholars program. A Paint & Sip Night! for adults begins at 7 p.m. Friday, April 11, led by artist Brooke Dahmen. Tickets cost $45 for nonmembers and $40 for members. Register at LombardHistory.org.

2. Wheaton Drama’s “August: Osage County”: The Pulitzer Prize-winning play will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, March 28 to April 13. When the Weston family reunites after dad’s disappearance, relatives erupt with hidden truths and long-buried secrets. Content is not suitable for all audiences. Playhouse 111 is at 111 N. Hale St., Wheaton. wheatondrama.org

3. All That Good Stuff brings live standup comedy: The monthly attraction returns at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 24, at The Elm Restaurant, 23 W. Harris Ave., La Grange. The shows, which sell out quickly, are set in the second-floor Madison Room. An elevator is available. Tickets cost $25. For a pre-show dinner, reservations are recommended from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Only drinks are served in the showroom. Go to Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/35xsrvcu.

4. Margarita & Sangria Festival: The Downtown Wheaton Association debuts the festival from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 29, featuring 10 varieties of margaritas and sangrias prepared by local restaurants Sweetchilango and Altiro Latin Fusion and served at participating shops and eateries. “What better way to prepare for the coming season than refreshing that spring wardrobe at our shops, grabbing a bite with friends and enjoying fresh summery sips to the tune of festive [strolling] mariachi performers,” Downtown Wheaton Association Executive Director Allison Orr said in a news release. Tickets cost $40 at VisitDowntownWheaton.com/events. Check-in begins at 1 p.m. March 29 at Main Street Mall, 124 N. Main St.

5. Ken Perlman: The Friday Night Concert Series spotlights the artist at 8 p.m. March 28, at Two Way Street Coffee House, 1047 Curtiss St., Downers Grove, inside the First Congregational Church. A folklorist and teacher, Perlman is a pioneer of the five-string banjo style known as melodic clawhammer. He is considered one of the top clawhammer players in the world, known for his adaptations of Celtic, Appalachian and Canadian fiddle tunes. Suggested donation is $10. People also can enjoy the performance virtually. Access the livestream at twowaystreet.org or on the venue’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. On Saturday, March 29, Perlman will lead clawhammer banjo workshops, presented in partnership with the Plank Road Folk Music Society.

• Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Suburban Life’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/my-suburban-life/local-events