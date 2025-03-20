5 Things to Do: Acoustic session, Civil War style ball, princess tea in the Illinois Valley

Jessica Willis Fisher will be featured in the next Storytellers Studio Sessions from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Tangled Roots Brewing, 812 La Salle St., Ottawa. Doors open at 5. The series is hosted by Miles Nielsen and Kelly Stewart. (Photo provided by Lone Buffalo)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Storytellers Studio Session: Jessica Willis Fisher will be featured in the next Storytellers Studio Sessions from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Lone Buffalo by Tangled Roots Brewing Co., 812 La Salle St., Ottawa. Doors open at 5. The series is hosted by Miles Nielsen and Kelly Stewart. Fisher’s unique storytelling and powerful vocals will be on display in the intimate setting. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite page.

The Shadows of the Blue and Gray Ball: The second annual ball is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. A silent auction and dancing from the 1860s will be part of the event. All dances will be taught and called by Kimberli and Tom Grant of Historical Merriments. Period dress encouraged but not required, dress clothes requested. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple. 18-and-younger tickets are available for $20 per person. Contact any of the hosts or email us at princetonbgball@gmail.com for tickets.

Woodland Spring Carnival: The PTO will host a spring carnival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the school, 5800 E. 3000 N. Road, Streator. The event will include bounce houses, games, raffles and food, including barbecue, a deep fried corn dog or a fresh funnel cake. Games include Kerplunk, lollipop tree and a tattoo station. Cost is $12 in advance and $15 at the door. For more information go to the Woodland CUSD #5 WPTO Facebook page.

Princess Tea Party: The Princeton Public Library and the Princeton High School Drama Department invite children between 3 and 10 (along with their adults) to a Princess Tea Party at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the library, 698 E. Peru St. This is a free event, hosted by royal guests and helpers from the PHS production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” Attendees will have a photo opportunity with Cinderella, the Fairy Godmother and others; learn to dance the gavotte for the prince’s ball; make a tiara or crown; and enjoy refreshments. Fairytale attire is encouraged. Registration is requested; call 815-875-1331, ext. 220 or email help@princetonpl.org and let the library know the number of children and adults attending and contact information.

Migratory Bird Discovery Hike: The University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists invite people to a Migratory Bird Discovery Hike from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge, 780 East Road, Hennepin. The 3,000-acre refuge is home to more than 730 native plant species and 270 bird species. Thousands of migrating waterfowl use Hennepin and Hopper Lakes as a critical stopover during the spring migration. Enjoy a guided hike through the scenic wetlands led by Dixon Refuge site manager Justin Seibert and Illinois Extension Master Naturalist volunteers. Explore the wetlands, observe the spring migration, and learn about the important conservation work being done at the refuge. This program is suitable for all ages and levels of birdwatching experience, from curious beginners to seasoned enthusiasts. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and bring binoculars. Register online at go.illinois.edu/MigratoryBirdHike. For an accommodation to participate, contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896. Requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.

