From Crepes to Cocktails: The best Mother’s Day brunches in northern Illinois

Mother’s Day in 2026 is Sunday, May 10, and to help you celebrate the special women in your life, we’ve compiled a list of northern Illinois locations offering delightful brunch menus and heartwarming atmospheres.

Whether you’re seeking classic brunch favorites or unique culinary experiences, this list will lead you to the ideal setting for a memorable Mother’s Day celebration.

*All dates are Sunday, May 10 unless otherwise noted

Kane County

Oscar Swan Country Inn, Geneva

This hidden gem tucked away in Geneva will host a Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Outdoor seating will be available, weather permitting. Call 630-232-0173 to make reservations.

Heritage Prairie Farm, Elburn

Treat mom to a Mother’s Day Farm Brunch at the beautiful Heritage Prairie Farm in Elburn at 1 p.m. This year’s theme is Mother’s Day Garden Party. Prices are $100 for adults, which includes a welcome glass of champagne, a seven-course meal, tax and gratuity, and is $40 for children 13 and under. A cash bar will be available. Reservations can be made online or by calling 630-443-5989.

The Graceful Ordinary, St. Charles

The downtown St. Charles establishment will serve a family-style brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The prix fixe brunch will be the only menu available, and will include sweet and savory foods like cinnamon rolls, cheddar biscuits, fresh fruit, French toast, avocado toast, steak & eggs, lobster biscuits and gravy, ricotta gnocchi and more. The children’s menu includes chocolate chip pancakes, French toast, cheeseburger and scrambled eggs. Call 331-235-5803 or click here to make reservations.

Hotel Baker, St. Charles

The Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet seatings begin at 9 a.m. at the historic Hotel Baker in downtown St. Charles. Prices are $90 for adults and $40 for children 4-12. Call 630-584-2100 to make a reservation.

DuPage/Cook Counties

The Morton Arboretum, Lisle

The Morton Arboretum will have three brunch seatings, 9 and 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Enjoy a gorgeous view of Meadow Lake over a buffet brunch featuring breakfast and lunch favorites. The brunch includes unlimited champagne and mimosas.

Meson Sabika, Naperville

This elegant Spanish restaurant will offer a four-course meal for mom. Start with a choice of cold tapas appetizers, followed by hot tapas. Entrees include Alaskan halibut, braised short ribs, grilled beef tenderloin medallions or duck leg confit. A choice of desserts will round out the unique meal. Reservations can be made online or by calling 630-983-3000.

Old Town Pour House, Naperville & Oak Brook

Old Town Pour House, with locations in Oak Brook and Naperville, will host weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday until 3 p.m. The menu features stuffed French toast, avocado toast, chilaquiles, bananas Foster pancakes, and chicken & waffles, alongside heartier options. Brunch cocktails include Peach Ring Rosé, Boozy Iced Coffee and the signature Hot Blooded Bloody Mary. Mimosa flights and breakfast shots are also available.

Lucille at Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace

The elegant restaurant at Drury Lane Theatre will have Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The brunch menu has something for everyone, from made-to-order eggs, made-to-order crepes, a waffles and doughnut station, and more breakfast favorites. Lunch offerings include sushi, a carving station, seafood, desserts and more. Prices are $115 for adults and $40 for children 5-12. Children can make a special keepsake for mom at the card-making station. Reservations can be made online here.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago

Guests can celebrate the mothers and mother-figures in their life at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, where the beauty of nature meets the joy of family. Mother’s Day Brunch includes a gourmet brunch buffet featuring a blend of both savory and sweet bites, live music, bottomless mimosas for guests ages 21 and over, a special Mother’s Day gift and access to explore the Zoo grounds. Reservations must be made in advance for 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. seatings.

McHenry County

Port Edward – Algonquin

Celebrate mom at Port Edward’s fabulous Champagne Brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Sunday brunch is a huge spread that has a variety of seafood, smoked fish, prime rib and ham carving stations, a fruit & cheese station, breakfast foods, a dessert station and more. Call 847-658-5441 for pricing information or to make reservations.

Pinecrest Golf Club – Huntley

Pinecrest Golf Club will host a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet with seatings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The buffet will have appetizers like shrimp cocktail, salad, bruschetta and more; main courses include breakfast favorites and chicken penne Alfredo, braised short ribs, and glazed ham. Desserts include tiramisu, red velvet muffins, fruit tarts and more. For more information or to make a reservation, visit pinecresthuntley.com or call 847-669-3111. Reservations are required.

Duke’s Ale House – Crystal Lake

Duke’s will serve their special Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by regular service from 3-8 p.m. The brunch will feature Nutella French toast, chicken and waffles, and more. Reservations can be made online or by calling 815-247-4471.

Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch – Fox River Grove

Avante Banquets in Fox River Grove will serve a Champagne Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The buffet menu includes classic breakfast favorites, a variety of salads and appetizers, pasta, a carving station, pork, chicken, salmon, and side dishes, as well as a chocolate fountain, fruits, cookies and cakes for dessert. A kids menu will also be available. Enjoy bottomless champagne. Adults are $70, kids 7-14 are $35 and ages 6 and under are free.

Illinois Valley

Starved Rock Lodge, Oglesby

Starved Rock Lodge will have a Mother’s Day Buffet beginning at 10:30 a.m., running through 6 p.m. The buffet will have both breakfast and lunch favorites, as well as plenty of delectable desserts. Adults are $48.95 and children 4-12 are $24.95. Reservations and prepayment are required, and can be made by calling 815-220-7386.

Camp Aramoni, Tonica

This luxury boutique campground in the Illinois Valley area will host its annual Mother’s Day Brunch, which includes a variety of both savory and sweet dishes. Bloody Marys, mimosas and nonalcoholic drinks will be available for purchase. Reservations are required for the seating times of 9, 10:15 and 11:30 a.m., 12:45 or 2 p.m. Call 815-224-7333 to make a reservation.

Hank’s Farm, Ottawa

Hank’s Farm will serve Mother’s Day Brunch from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Menu items include breakfast favorites like eggs Benedict, French toast sticks and scrambled eggs. Lunch entrees include farfalle pasta, Italian sausage and peppers, fried chicken, slow-roasted beef and much more. Breakfast items will be available until 1 p.m. and afternoon entrees will be available from 1-5 p.m., with several menu items available all day. Prices are $38 for adults, $18 for children 5-10, and $4 for children 2-4. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling 815-433-2540.

Mother’s Day Brunch at the Hegeler Carus Mansion

The Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle will host a Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9. The indoor picnic brunch will feature sandwiches from Bruce and Ollie’s, potato chips, and broccoli salad to share while sipping on tea and coffee inside one of the rooms on the mansion’s main floor. Sugar cookies from Blue Eyed Rascal will round out the meal. Tickets are $65 per person.

Sauk Valley

White Pines Lodge – Oregon

White Pines Lodge will host a Mother’s Day Breakfast Buffet from 8-9:30 a.m. and a Mother’s Day Lunch Buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The breakfast menu includes fresh fruit, scrambled eggs, French toast, biscuits & gravy, homemade pastries and more. The lunch buffet includes fresh fruit, salad, salmon, vegetable lasagna, chicken Piccata, baked ham and more. Adults are $18.95 for the breakfast buffet and $29 for the lunch buffet. Children are $9.95 for the breakfast buffet and $15 for the lunch buffet. Call 815-655-2400 to make reservations.

DeKalb County

The Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, DeKalb

The Lincoln Inn’s Mother’s Day Brunch will have seatings between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The buffet includes appetizers, charcuterie boards, breakfast buffet, a variety of lunch choices and a dessert buffet with a huge chocolate fountain. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 815-756-2345.

Sorrento’s Restaurant – Maple Park

The Italian steakhouse will have a special Mother’s Day menu from noon to 6 p.m., which includes their famous prime rib, New York strip steak, filet mignon, shrimp, salmon, turkey, lobster tails and chicken parmigiana. Call 815-895-5466 to make reservations.

Kendall County

113 Main, Oswego

113 Main in downtown Oswego will serve a Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Breakfast dishes include white cheddar scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, hash browns, fruit, and pearl waffles. Lunch choices include a prime rib carving station, baked salmon, stuffed Tuscan chicken, shrimp rigatoni, honey mustard pork tenderloin and more. Adults are $54 and children 4-11 are $22. Bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys will be available for purchase. The regular menu will also be available all day. Call 331-216-5133 to make reservations.

The Vault, Yorkville

Mother’s Day Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Vault in downtown Yorkville. The menu will have a variety of breakfast and lunch favorites, including eggs Royale, eggs Benedict, confetti pancakes, biscuits & gravy, shrimp & grits, berry waffles, French omelets and much more. Call 630-385-2950 to make a reservation.

Will County

Renaissance Center, Joliet

This beautiful ballroom of the Renaissance Center will be the setting for brunch with seatings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes breakfast classics like scrambled eggs with cheese, Denver quiche, strawberry French toast, bacon, sausage and more. The lunch buffet features a prime rib carving station, roast pork with rosemary gravy, roasted Greek chicken, pasta, mashed potatoes, roasted red potatoes, rice medley and more. Adults are $60 and children 12 and under are $20. Tickets can be purchased online here or by calling 779-939-3280.

Bolingbrook Golf Club, Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook Golf Club’s Champagne Mother’s Day Brunch, which is open to the public, will have seatings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The brunch will include breakfast and lunch favorites, including prime rib, carved ham, chicken, seafood, an omelet station, a waffle station, salads, desserts and more. Prices are $74.99 for nonmember adults, $36.99 for nonmember children 4-10, and free for children 3 and under. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 630-679-5013.

Al’s Steakhouse, Joliet

Al’s Steakhouse will have a special Mother’s Day menu available from 11 a.m. with the last seating at 6 p.m. Menu items include a variety of appetizers like oysters on the half shell, oysters Rockefeller and fried calamari; entrees include a variety of steaks, barbecue ribs, lamb chops, pork chops, chicken dishes, lobster tail and salmon. End your meal with a decadent dessert like chocolate cake, carrot cake or turtle pie. Call 815-725-2388 to make a reservation.