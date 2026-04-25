Mint Juleps and Big Hats: Kentucky Derby parties in northern Illinois

Big hats, mint juleps and the “Run for the Roses” are back for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 2. The race kicks off just before 6 p.m.

From themed parties with drinks and contests to casual watch events at local bars, there are lots of ways to enjoy the race in northern Illinois.

Here are some Kentucky Derby parties and events happening around the region.

Enjoy mint juleps and derby hats at Kentucky Derby Watch parties in northern Illinois. The derby is Saturday, May 2, 2026. (Jeff Krage – For Shaw Media)

Huntley Derby Day – Huntley

Celebrate Derby Day at the downtown Huntley Square from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, May 2. Don’t miss the Bourbon, Beer & Wine Trot, hat making, human horse races, a wooden horse display and more. Tickets for the Bourbon, Beer, & Wine Trot are $30 and include hat making, and $20 for mocktails, which also includes hat making. Visit the Huntley Chamber of Commerce website for more information or to purchase tickets.

Kentucky Derby Party – Silver Spur Saloon, Maple Park

Silver Spur Saloon in Maple Park will celebrate the season opening with a Kentucky Derby party from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, May 2. Guests are encouraged to wear their bes derby hat and seersucker suits, as prizes will be awarded for Best Hat. Enjoy mint juleps and live music while watching the big event. Silver Spur Saloon is located at 45W223 Lees Road in Maple Park. Visit the Saloon’s Facebook page for more information.

CASA Derby Party – St. Charles

Join CASA Kane County for their annual Derby Party fundraiser from 4-7 p.m Saturday, May 2 at Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling in downtown St. Charles. This fun, festive event will have live music, food trucks, hat contest, Pick Your Pony raffle and more. Tickets are $50 per person and include two drinks and two snacks. Funds raised will support local children in foster car. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Davidson’s Bar & Grill – Homer Glen

Holistic Riding EquestrianTherapy will host a Kentucky Derby Party fundraiser from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, May 2 at Davison’s Bar & Grill in Homer Glen. The party will have mint julep specials, food, a 50/50 raffle, derby hat contest, live country music from Strawdawg and more. Tickets at the door are $60, $50 if purchased in advance online. Visit Holistic Riding Equestrian Therapy’s Facebook page for more information.

YGA Kentucky Derby Party – Oak Forest

The Young Gaelic Association will host a Kentucky Derby Party from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2 at Gaelic Park in Oak Forest. The event will have an open bar, appetizer bar and live music. Prizes will be awarded for Best Dressed. This event is for adults 21 and over and is open to the public. General admission tickets are $65 and designated driver tickets are $30. Visit chicagogaelicpark.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

Kentucky Derby Party – Marseilles

Rivers Edge Restaurant & Pub in Marseilles will host a Derby Party from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, May 2. The event will feature food, drinks and plenty of fun. The derby hat contest begins at 5 p.m. and prizes will be awarded. Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.