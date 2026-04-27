Yachtley Crew to bring the smooth sounds of ‘yacht rock’ to Hollywood Casino Joliet

The seven-piece Southern California-based band Yachtley Crew will perform Friday, May 8 at Hollywood Casino Joliet. (Photo provided by Hollywood Casino Joliet)

The seven-piece Southern California-based band Yachtley Crew will perform Friday, May 8 at Hollywood Casino Joliet.

“Yachtley Crew is sure to bring the fun to our stage,” Ruben Warren, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino Joliet, said in a news release. “Their performance promises a feel-good night packed with classic yacht rock hits and their signature nautical flair.”

Celebrated nationwide as a premier yacht rock band, Yachtley Crew has toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe, according to a news release from the casino.

Bringing a lively approach to yacht rock, Yachtley Crew has released recent albums including “Seas the Day” and their latest 2025 album “Seas the Night.”

For more information about the upcoming performance and Hollywood Casino Joliet, visit hollywoodcasinojoliet.com/entertainment.