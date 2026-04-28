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Can’t-miss entertainment lineup at Hollywood Casino Joliet this summer & fall

Comedian Margaret Cho will perform at Hollywood Casino Joliet Oct. 23, 2026.

Comedian Margaret Cho will perform at Hollywood Casino Joliet Oct. 23, 2026. (Photo provided by Hollywood Casino Joliet )

By Shaw Local News Network

A powerhouse lineup of chart-topping musicians, side-splitting comedians and mind-blowing magicians will the stage at Hollywood Casino Joliet’s event center this summer and fall.

“Since our opening, we’ve prioritized bringing standout performances to Hollywood Casino Joliet, delivering high-quality, live entertainment for guests of all ages,” said Ruben Warren, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino Joliet, in a news release. “We’re thrilled to continue that momentum with a diverse lineup of performances in 2026.”

The lineup includes:

May 2 - The Purple Experience

May 24 - Parliament Funkadelic

July 18 – Damon Williams & Friends

Sept. 19 - Deon Cole

Sept. 24 - Piff the Magic Dragon

Oct. 9 - War

Oct. 23 - Margaret Cho

Nov. 7 - Alfred Robles

Nov. 21 - Hairball

More information on tickets, presale information and additional events at Hollywood Casino Joliet can be found at hollywoodcasinojoliet.com/entertainment.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois