Can’t-miss entertainment lineup at Hollywood Casino Joliet this summer & fall

Comedian Margaret Cho will perform at Hollywood Casino Joliet Oct. 23, 2026. (Photo provided by Hollywood Casino Joliet )

A powerhouse lineup of chart-topping musicians, side-splitting comedians and mind-blowing magicians will the stage at Hollywood Casino Joliet’s event center this summer and fall.

“Since our opening, we’ve prioritized bringing standout performances to Hollywood Casino Joliet, delivering high-quality, live entertainment for guests of all ages,” said Ruben Warren, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino Joliet, in a news release. “We’re thrilled to continue that momentum with a diverse lineup of performances in 2026.”

The lineup includes:

May 2 - The Purple Experience

May 24 - Parliament Funkadelic

July 18 – Damon Williams & Friends

Sept. 19 - Deon Cole

Sept. 24 - Piff the Magic Dragon

Oct. 9 - War

Oct. 23 - Margaret Cho

Nov. 7 - Alfred Robles

Nov. 21 - Hairball

More information on tickets, presale information and additional events at Hollywood Casino Joliet can be found at hollywoodcasinojoliet.com/entertainment.