Migratory Bird Discovery Hike set March 22 at Dixon Waterfowl Refuge

The University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalists invite people to a Migratory Bird Discovery Hike from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 22, at the Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge, 780 East Road, Hennepin.

The 3,000-acre refuge is home to more than 730 native plant species and 270 bird species. Thousands of migrating waterfowl use Hennepin and Hopper Lakes as a critical stopover during the spring migration.

Enjoy a guided hike through the scenic wetlands led by Dixon Refuge Site Manager Justin Seibert and Illinois Extension’s Master Naturalist volunteers. Explore the wetlands, observe the spring migration and learn about the important conservation work being done at the refuge.

This program is suitable for all ages and levels of birdwatching experience, from curious beginners to seasoned enthusiasts. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and bring binoculars. Register online at go.illinois.edu/MigratoryBirdHike.

If you need an accommodation to participate, contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896. Requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet access needs.