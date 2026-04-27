The Graceful Ordinary’s Big City Burger Collab makes 2026 debut May 7-15

Chef Paul Virant brings his specialty, the Vistro Burger, to The Graceful Ordinary. Served on a toasted brioche bun, the burger is layered with melty pimento cheese, caramelized onions, crispy bacon and tangy pickled asparagus. (Photo provided by Paul Virant)

The Graceful Ordinary’s Big City Burger Collab makes its 2026 debut in May.

Chef Paul Virant, a four-time James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef: Great Lakes and the 2024 Jean Banchet Award winner for Chef of the Year, steps into the mix. He will bring his passion for seasonality, preservation and Midwestern flavors to meet Chef Chris Curren’s rustic tavern fare at St. Charles’ beloved riverside dining destination, according to a news release.

Chef Paul Virant (Photo provided by Paul Virant)

Virant brings his specialty, the Vistro Burger, to St. Charles’ riverside dining destination. Served on a toasted brioche bun, the burger is layered with melty pimento cheese, caramelized onions, crispy bacon and tangy pickled asparagus.

This cross-town collaboration will be available exclusively from Thursday, May 7, through Friday, May 15, during Happy Hour (Tuesday through Friday from 4 –5 p.m.), Saturday lunch (noon - 3 p.m.) and Sunday brunch (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.) for $18.

As executive chef and owner of Gaijin in the West Loop, Vistro Prime in Hinsdale and Petite Vie in Western Springs, Chef Paul Virant’s culinary expertise spans French, Japanese and steakhouse traditions. Jar Sessions is his small-batch line of artisanal preserved products, designed to elevate every bite, and is available for purchase at Vistro Prime.

On Thursday, May 7, from 5 to 8 p.m., Chef Paul will be on-site at The Graceful Ordinary selling Jar Sessions products and mingling with diners.