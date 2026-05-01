Uncorked: Champagne, sparkling wines perfect for Mother’s Day celebrations

Mathieu Roland-Billecart doesn’t hesitate when asked what’s in the bottle.

He’ll tell you the blend, walk you through the process and be totally transparent. He’ll even explain the decisions that went into the bottled brilliance.

For him, these aren’t risky moves. Rather, they are a reflection of confidence, because what’s in the glass isn’t just a formula.

It’s 207 years of family farming, the feel of soil between his fingers as a child, and a legacy he now carries forward, one he’s determined to pass on, intact, to the generations that follow.

That makes the Billecart-Salmon Brut Rosé (NV, $99.99) feel especially fitting for Mother’s Day. It’s a wine shaped by care, patience and continuity, offering delicate notes of brioche and yeast layered with dried apricot and ripe cantaloupe, carried by a fine mineral edge and a long, elegant finish meant to be shared.

“My surname is on the label,” Roland-Billecart. “No wine leaves unless I’m happy.”

As a seventh-generation steward of Champagne’s Billecart-Salmon, Roland-Billecart has embraced a philosophy that might seem counterintuitive in a world where producers often guard their methods closely. But to him, sharing the “recipe” doesn’t diminish the wine.

If anything, it reinforces what makes it special.

“You operate your estate based on principles,” said Roland-Billecart in a Zoom interview. “Take our family motto: prioritize quality and strive for excellence. When you look closely at what that really means, it’s incredibly powerful. The most important choices I have to make are defining what best-in-class quality is today.”

When it comes to being upfront with consumers, Roland-Billecart points to a world-class chef and how there are no secrets in the kitchen.

At Per Se, where he’ll soon pour his wines at an upcoming dinner, chef Thomas Keller has long been known for his willingness to share technique and detail. The recipes are there for anyone to study.

But the results Keller has produced, the execution, the intuition and the lived experience are uniquely his.

“You can know everything,” Roland-Billecart said. “But you cannot copy the feeling, the history, the decisions behind it.”

Long before stepping into his role in 2018, those decisions were shaped in the vineyard. There was no practical theory, but rather learning season-by-season. Taking the setbacks and the small victories that propel his family’s house forward.

At Billecart-Salmon, that same sense of accountability carries into the cellar. Each year, roughly 250 base and reserve wines are evaluated by an eight-person committee made up of five professionals and three family members spanning two generations.

The tastings are done blind and in silence. Everyone writes their notes and then a discussion begins. Every member holds both a vote and a veto.

“Even if one person doesn’t like it, they can block it,” he said. “We are there to be defenders of the name.”

That structure reinforces something Roland-Billecart thinks about often: this isn’t his alone to define.

“Two generations before me are still alive,” Roland-Billecart said. “And there will be two, three, five…ten more after me.”

It’s a long view that shapes everything, from the estate’s move toward organic and biodynamic farming to decisions about transparency and listing the blend on the back label.

“We have the luxury of time,” Roland-Billecart said. “We don’t want to sacrifice long-term success for something short term.”

Dressed in a blue blazer and a white dress shirt with the top buttons undone, Roland-Billecart turns his index finger towards his chest, smiles and points at his heart.

He’ll tell you his secrets and share his recipe but it’s his heart, his family’s 207 years that are in that bottle. That can’t be replicated.

“In a way, I’m a happiness merchant,” Roland-Billecart said, smiling. “If someone finishes a bottle with loved ones and doesn’t feel a little happier, then we didn’t do our job.”

SPARKLING WINE TASTING NOTES

When it comes to domestic sparkling wine, Oregon producers have raised the bar. The tension in their wines are remarkable, the flavors a crispy collection that are also worthy of a Mother’s Day brunch.

Domaine Willamette Méthode Traditionnelle Brut Rosé 2021 ($80): Opening pale salmon in color, this elegant sparkling rosé opens with lifted aromatics of cherry blossom, ripe pear and fresh strawberries. On the palate, vibrant flavors of lychee and honeysuckle drive the wine’s energetic profile. Fine bubbles and bright acidity carry through a structured, persistent finish with a clean, zesty edge.

Domaine St. Laurent Blanc de Noir 2024 ($NA): My favorite Rogue Valley AVA producers craft a sparkling wine and it’s a remarkable wine loaded with crisp flavors and a taut acidic backbone. At first blush, white raspberry, pear, and Rainier cherry flavors welcome you in. Then a mineral streak with tiny, persistent bubbles carries through to the finish. A small, family-run producer whose wines are worth finding.