March 11, 2025
Princeton High School Drama Department to host princess tea party March 22 at library

Event is free, but registration is requested

By Derek Barichello
Princeton Public Library

The Princeton Public Library and the Princeton High School Drama Department invite children between 3 and 10 (along with their adults) to a Princess Tea Party at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 22. (Shaw File photo)

The Princeton Public Library and the Princeton High School Drama Department invite children between 3 and 10 (along with their adults) to a Princess Tea Party at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 22.

This is a free event, hosted by royal guests and helpers from the PHS production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” Attendees will have a photo opportunity with Cinderella, the Fairy Godmother and others; learn to dance the gavotte for the prince’s ball; make a tiara or crown; and enjoy refreshments. Fairy-tale attire is encouraged.

Registration is requested; call 815-875-1331, ext. 220 or email help@princetonpl.org and let the library know the number of children and adults attending and contact information. PHS’s performances of “Cinderella” will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 4, and and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 6, in Sally Skinner Auditorium at Princeton High School. Tickets may be reserved via links at www.phs-il.org.

