Princeton High School Drama Department to host princess tea party March 22 at library

The Princeton Public Library and the Princeton High School Drama Department invite children between 3 and 10 (along with their adults) to a Princess Tea Party at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 22.

This is a free event, hosted by royal guests and helpers from the PHS production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.” Attendees will have a photo opportunity with Cinderella, the Fairy Godmother and others; learn to dance the gavotte for the prince’s ball; make a tiara or crown; and enjoy refreshments. Fairy-tale attire is encouraged.

Registration is requested; call 815-875-1331, ext. 220 or email help@princetonpl.org and let the library know the number of children and adults attending and contact information. PHS’s performances of “Cinderella” will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 4, and and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 6, in Sally Skinner Auditorium at Princeton High School. Tickets may be reserved via links at www.phs-il.org.