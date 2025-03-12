5 Things to Do in Will County: ‘The Secret Garden’ spring musical

Joliet West High School's 2025 spring musical is "The Secret Garden" and performances will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the high school auditorium. "The Secret Garden" musical is Based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett about a young girl sent to live with her reclusive uncle after being orphaned, who discovers a neglected garden and works to bring it back to life, unlocking long-buried family secrets along the way. (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

1. Classical Blast In Kilts Concert at the Museum: 7 p.m., Thursday, Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N Ottawa St., Joliet. Traditional Irish & Scottish music, songs by contemporary Irish bands like Dropkick Murphies, Cranberries, Snow Patrol, plus Classical Blast’s versions of classic rock melded with Celtic and classical music. Beverage bar, snack vendor, and all museum galleries open to guests. Admission is $16 for museum members and $20 for general public. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Register at jolietmuseum.org or call 815-723-5201.

2. Let’s Sing Taylor: 7 p.m., Thursday, Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. A live band experience in this communal tribute to the music of Taylor Swift. Let’s Sing Taylor is not endorsed by or in any way affiliated with TAS Rights Management, Taylor Swift, or their affiliated entities. For tickets and more information, visit rialtosquare.com.

3. The Secret Garden: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Joliet West High School auditorium, 401 N. Larkin Ave., Joliet. This musical is based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett about a young girl sent to live with her reclusive uncle after being orphaned, who discovers a neglected garden and works to bring it back to life, unlocking long-buried family secrets along the way. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Purchase tickets at jtwestchoir.org.

4. We Can Be Heroes: 7 p.m. April 25 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 26, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Ten members of WriteOn Joliet will explore various aspects of heroism in original radio-style stories and poems. Admission is $5. For tickets and more information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org. For more information about WriteOn Joliet, visit writeonjoliet.com.

5. Dinner and Luxury Bingo: 5:30 p.m., May 1, Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive, Bolingbrook. Social hour, program, dinner, luxury Bingo, Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Tickets are $75, Benefits the Plainfield Foundation for Excellence. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit d202foundation.org.

