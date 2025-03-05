5 Things to Do in Will County: ‘Calendar Girls’ embodies friendship, empowerment

1. Calendar Girls: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, March 14 and March 15, Curtain Call’s Front Street Theatre, 11112 Front St., Mokena. Annie and Chris are two best friends who hatch an unconventional fundraising idea after Annie’s husband dies from leukemia. For tickets and more information, visit ccctheatre.com or call the box office at 708-607-2281.

2. Jazz Showcase and Taco Night: 6 p.m., Friday, Lockport Township East High School cafeteria, 1333 E. 7th St. ,Lockport. Music performance by area junior high and Lockport Township High School jazz bands. Taco or nacho dinners are $10. Takeouts available. Proceeds benefit the Lockport Township High School band and guard program.

3. Art, Wine & Brew: 5:30 p.m., March 21, Jacob Henry Mansion Victorian Ballroom, 20 S. Eastern Ave., Joliet. Art showcase, with local artists and art students from the University of St. Francis in Joliet, beer and wine tastings, hors d’oeuvres, raffles a 50/50 drawing. Music provided by the Joliet Junior College Jazz Ensemble. Tickets are $80 each. Benefits youth scholarships and Zonta Club of the Joliet Area commitment to combat violence such as human trafficking, domestic violence, bullying and child marriages. For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/Zonta2025Fundraiser.

4. “Outcast Jazz Band: 8-10 p.m., March 24, ROXY Lockport, 1017 S State St., Lockport. With 17 members (five saxophones, four trombones, four trumpets, a full rhythm section) and several vocalists, the Outcast Jazz Band performs classic big band sounds of the 30s, 40s and 50s, along with works of Van Morrison, Paul Simon and Ray Charles. For tickets and more information, visit roxylockport.com/events. For more information about the Outcast Jazz Band, visit ojbmusic.com.

5. Culinary Caravan: 5:30 p.m., April 3, Frankfort. This fundraiser for MorningStar Mission in Joliet will leave The Loft in downtown Frankfort by bus and visit three different Frankfort restaurants, dining on delicious food at each location. Participating restaurants include Jameson’s Pub, Social 45 by Jimmy O’s, and Fat Rosie’s. The evening will end back at The Loft with a dessert buffet. For tickets and more information, visit morningstarmission.org.