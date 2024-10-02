Mannheim Steamroller Christmas to perform at Rialto Square Theatre Thursday

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Thursday, Nov. 14. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas will roll into the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, celebrates over 35 years of his annual Christmas concert tour, making it the longest running concert tour in the entertainment industry.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” Davis said in a news release. “Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre, according to the release.

This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting including 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects, capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting.

Ticket prices begin at $56 for adults and $31 for kids 12 and under.