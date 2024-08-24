‘Glee’ actor to headline Paramount Theatre gala Oct. 12

Broadway and television veteran Matthew Morrison (TV’s “Glee,” Broadway’s “Finding Neverland” and “The Light in the Piazza”) will headline a fundraising gala Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora.

Proceeds from “An Evening with Matthew Morrison” will support programming, such as outreach to make live theater more accessible, and will help finance the Paramount School of the Arts.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert range from $39-$69. Tickets for the concert along with a pre-concert dinner and reception are $300. They’re available at the box office, by calling (630) 896-6666 or online at paramountaurora.com.