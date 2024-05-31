Tom Skilling out as Woodstock PrideFest grand marshal due to illness; WGN’s Sean Lewis steps in

WGN-TV chief meteorologist Tom Skilling talks with Woodstock Willie in “Groundhogese” to see if Willie saw his shadow while being held by handler Mark Szafran on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication on the Woodstock Square. Skilling was to return for Woodstock's PrideFest but had to drop out because of illness. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Tom Skilling, the recently-retired Chicago meteorologist who also served as Woodstock Willie’s “groundhogese” translator in February, is out as the Woodstock Pride Parade grand marshal.

Instead, Sean Lewis, fellow WGN-TV newscaster, has agreed to step into the job. Lewis is “a dedicated and vibrant member of our community, having the distinction of being the first openly gay news anchor in Chicago. We are thrilled to have him lead this year’s parade and are confident he will bring the same energy and enthusiasm to the event,” according to a release from the Woodstock Pride organizers.

Skilling has fallen ill and will be unable to participate in the parade, according to event organizers. The Woodstock Pride Parade is set for 11 a.m. Sunday, June 9, starting at Dean Street Elementary School, looping the historic Woodstock Square, and back to the school.

“While we are saddened by this turn of events, the future health and well-being of our friend Tom remains our top concern. We send our heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to Tom and look forward to celebrating with him in the future. We will have an opportunity at the festival for well wishers to leave messages for and share the love of our community with Tom,” the release stated.

PrideFest takes place June 8 and 9 with events that include a Rainbow Run, art displays, Pride Promenade. parade, food, entertainment, vendors and more. More info is at woodstockilpride.com/pridefest.