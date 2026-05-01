City of Joliet announces inaugural City Square 2026 events season with music, dancing, live performances

The City of Joliet will hold Star Wars Day on Saturday, June 6, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. throughout the city's downtown area. (Photo provided by the City of Joliet )

City Square, downtown Joliet’s vibrant new gathering place, will host several exciting events for all ages this summer.

City Square will open to the public in May at the corner of Clinton and Chicago streets, directly across from the Rialto Square Theatre.

Designed for daily use while accommodating larger-scale and seasonal events, City Square will feature a permanent main stage for performances, a smaller interactive stage for community programs and intimate events, and a striking “red carpet” promenade connecting the Square to the Rialto Square Theatre, according to a news release from the City of Joliet.

The space will also include trees, casual seating, planters, water features and landscaped plantings, creating an idyllic public event space for residents and visitors.

“City Square will be the communal heart of downtown Joliet, and this summer’s programming is going to bring it to life in a way our residents and visitors will love,” said Mayor Terry D’Arcy in the news release. “From live music and farmers markets to family story time and Star Wars Day, there is something for everyone at City Square this season. We built this space for the community, and the community is already making it their own.”

The City Square development will also include an art installation titled “Unity Dome,” a 12-foot-tall, 19-foot-wide signature sculpture by international artist Sijia Chen. Chen’s design was selected through a process that drew 50 proposals from artists worldwide and nearly 3,000 community votes.

Unity Dome reflects Joliet’s diverse history, culture, and community spirit through intricate stainless-steel cutouts depicting the Rialto Square Theater, Route 66 the Des Plaines River and other iconic Joliet landmarks.

“We are thrilled to launch what will become an annual tradition of inclusive programming right here in the heart of downtown Joliet,” Ann Sylvester, director of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, said in the news release. “City Square gives us a dynamic new stage to celebrate our community, our culture and the incredible Route 66 heritage that makes Joliet unlike any other city in Illinois. We can’t wait to welcome everyone downtown this spring and summer.”

The official Dedication of City Square will take place Thursday, June 18 with a weekend celebration June 26-27.

City Square’s inaugural slate of programming (subject to change) includes:

Sounds on 66

Friday, May 1, 4– 7:30 p.m.

Kick off the Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor weekend at City Square with “Sounds on 66,” presented by the Joliet City Center Partnership. Guests can experience an era-spanning musical journey at the City Square concert stage and local downtown venues as part of the “Sounds of the Century” series. The evening will also feature “Legends of the Lane,” a premier auto show on Chicago Street showcasing cars from across the decades, giving guests the chance to experience the evolution of the automobile along historic Route 66.

Rialto Square Theatre 100th Anniversary Celebration

Sunday, May 3, 1–4 p.m.

In collaboration with the 100th Anniversary of the Rialto Square Theatre, City Square will be activated with a live DJ and interactive family fun outdoors in the heart of downtown.

Guests can celebrate 100 years at the historic Rialto Square Theatre with behind-the-scenes tours, demonstrations, children’s activities, and a Centennial ribbon-cutting. The celebration will be followed by a screening of Disney Pixar’s “Cars.” The event at the Rialto Square Theatre is free to attend but tickets are required and available at the Rialto Square Theatre Box Office at no cost. Limit four tickets per person, distributed first-come, first-served while supplies last.

Memorial Day Commemoration

Thursday, May 21, 9:30– 10:30 a.m.

The City of Joliet invites the community to join in honoring our nation’s heroes at the annual Memorial Day Commemoration, a solemn ceremony dedicated to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country. Representatives from all branches of the United States Armed Forces will be present to pay tribute, and a ceremonial wreath will be laid in their memory. The event will also feature a performance by the renowned American Legion Band, providing a moving musical backdrop to this important day of remembrance.

The Chicago Street Farmers Market returns to its home in the heart of historic downtown Joliet on Fridays beginning May 22, 2026. (Photo provided by The City of Joliet )

Chicago Street Farmers Market

Fridays, May 22 – Sept, 18, 10 a.m.– 2 p.m.

Now in its third year, the Chicago Street Farmers Market returns to its home in the heart of historic downtown Joliet. A curated, locally driven market dedicated to elevating small businesses and supporting farmers, makers, bakers and growers, the market offers a wide selection of fresh produce, artisan foods, handcrafted goods and locally made products every Friday morning throughout the summer and into fall.

Sounds on 66

This Friday night concert series brings a dynamic lineup of musical styles to the inaugural season in City Square. The series will highlight a diverse mix of performers, creating an inviting space for residents and visitors to gather, listen, and celebrate local culture. Presented in partnership with Chicago Street Pub.

Fridays, June 5 - Aug. 28, 5–7 p.m.

June 5: Righteous Hillbillies | Southern Rock/Americana

June 12: Johnny Rustler & The Beach Bum Band | Party Anthems/Beach Music

June 19: In honor of Juneteenth Gospel Music by TBD

June 26: The Selectones | Reggae/Ska

July 3: Eve Casino | Rock/Psychedelic/Blues/Alt Rock

July 10: Invisible Cartoons | Funk/Hip Hop/Rock/Jazz

July 17: Irish Night | Traditional Irish/Rock/Folk

July 24: Grupo Avanzado | Grupo Norteño

July 31: Wood Fired Boys | TBD

Aug. 7: Sheryl Youngblood Band | Blues

Aug. 14: Furthur Blues Band | Jam/Rock/Classic Rock

Aug. 21: The Rangers | Honky Tonk/Country/Grassroots/Outlaw Country

Aug. 28: The Steepwater Band | Dirty Rock/Delta Blues/Classic Rock/Alt Rock

Star Wars Day

Saturday, June 6, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Joliet Public Library, Joliet Area Historical Museum, Renaissance Center & Joliet City Square

The Force returns to downtown Joliet for Star Wars Day, a free, all-ages event spread across multiple downtown venues, including City Square. Returning favorites include a parade of costumed characters, games, food vendors, Artist and Author Alley and merchandise vendors.

Remembering Our Fallen

June 11-14

The National Iraq - Afghanistan Memorial - Remembering Our Fallen - is a photographic war memorial with over 5,000 Fallen that honors our country’s military Fallen from The Global War on Terror (Sept. 11, 2001 - Aug. 30, 2021). This memorial also includes those who died in training accidents, whether stateside or overseas, as well as those who served in the combat zone during this time, but succumbed to PTSD. Unlike brick-and-mortar memorials, Remembering Our Fallen is designed to travel and includes military and personal photos. Its legacy will be that these men and women will be remembered and their names will be spoken, while helping to lessen the grief of their families.

Tall Tales and Silly Songs with Todd Downing

Thursday, June 18, 10:30–11:15 a.m.

Get those muscles moving with Joliet musician Todd Downing in an exciting live performance full of movement, music and laughter. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs. In the event of rain, the performance will move to Joliet Public Library.

Official Dedication of City Square

Thursday, June 18, 12 p.m.–1 p.m.

Mayor Terry D’Arcy and other city officials will be on hand for the Official Dedication of City Square on June 18, marking a major milestone in downtown Joliet’s revitalization. The Square transforms a once underutilized parcel into a welcoming, pedestrian-friendly civic space with a central turf lawn, wide walkways, landscaped plantings, water elements and a signature “red carpet” promenade.

Cars & Guitars

Thursdays, June 4, June 18, July 2 (Race Ran Rally), July 16 & Aug. 6, 5– 8 p.m.

Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 brings Cars & Guitars for its City Square debut this summer, just in time to celebrate the Route 66 Centennial. Classic and custom cars, live bands, and the unmistakable Mother Road vibe take over downtown, turning City Square into Joliet’s newest hotspot for music, engines, and high-energy fun. Families, car lovers and visitors are all welcome for a night of heritage and hometown pride.

Outdoor Family Story Time

Wednesdays, 10:30–11 a.m., June, July & August 2026

Birth – 6 years with adult | No registration required

Experience story time in the great outdoors at City Square all summer long! Families are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs. In the event of rain, story time will move to the Joliet Public Library.

Bilingual Magic Show with El Mago

Thursday, July 16, 10:30–11:15 a.m.

El Mago brings wonder and excitement to City Square with a fun, family-friendly bilingual magic show full of illusions and surprises. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs. In the event of rain, the show will move to the Joliet Public Library.

City Square Celebration

Friday, June 26 & Saturday, June 27, 11 a.m.–9 p.m.

This two-day event honors Joliet’s new downtown gathering space, highlighted by a Friday night drone show and live entertainment across two stages featuring local talent. Performances include The Selectones, Poet Lauret Uxmar Torres and Love’s Labours Lost: Shakespeare 90’s style presented by the Joliet Drama Guild. City Square reflects the community’s vision for a dynamic hub for events and everyday connection while advancing long-term plans to reimagine Chicago Street as an inviting, pedestrian-friendly corridor.

Wellness Workouts

Tuesdays, June 2 - Aug. 25, 7–8 a.m.

Jump-start your day with workouts featuring instructor‑led movement designed to energize your body and lift your mood. *Bring your own mat if needed

June 2: Gene Hicks - Hip Hop Fit | Hip Hop Fitness

June 9: Kelly Fowler – Sage Bodywork & Wellness | Yoga

June 16: Samantha Ramirez | Pilates

June 23: Fanny Sanchez | Yoga

June 30: Charles Murray | Get Your Body In Motion

Dancing in the Square

Wednesdays, June 3 - Aug. 26, 5–7 p.m.

City Square transforms into a vibrant dance floor where residents mingle, visitors join the fun, and the community comes alive. This lively series features a variety of dance styles, with each event beginning with an hour of instruction from dynamic teachers, followed by a DJ or live band that invites everyone to jump in and show off their new moves.

June 3: Swing Dancing | The Lockport Swing Thing

June 10: Country Line Dancing | TBD

June 17: Line Dancing | Line Dancing with Ton followed by DJ The Muzician

June 24: Swing Dancing | Sunny Side Swing

July 1: Line Dancing | Lines N’ Motion

Race Fan Rally

July 2, 4-10 p.m.

The Race Fan Rally returns to Joliet, bringing high-energy excitement and a celebration of motorsports back to downtown. Fans of all ages can experience race cars up close, meet drivers, enjoy live entertainment and take part in interactive activities that capture the spirit of racing. This beloved event once again showcases Joliet’s pride in its racing heritage while creating a fun, family-friendly atmosphere for the entire community.

To stay up-to-date on City Square events and programming, please visit joliet.gov or follow City of Joliet Special Events on Facebook at facebook.com/JolietSpecialEvents.