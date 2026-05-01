Mother’s Day events and brunches to check out in McHenry County

Mother’s Day is May 10, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate across McHenry County.

From special brunches, local events and shopping spots, the area offers something for every kind of celebration. Whether you’re planning a day out or looking for a simple way to spend time together, here are some Mother’s Day events and activities happening around the county.

EVENTS

Blooms & Bubbles: A Mother’s Day Experience – Crystal Lake

Bring your mom, sister, aunt, daughter or best friends to The Dole Mansion for an afternoon of live music, local vendors, mimosa flights, small bites, build-your-own bouquets and more. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 9. General admission tickets start at $10.80. Visit thedole.org for more information or to buy tickets.

Mom Fest – Crystal Lake

The Quarry Cable Park’s Mom Fest, a “new and improved” former Mother’s Day Spring Market, is the perfect way to spend a day with mom or the other special women in your life. The event, which is May 9, will have more than 30 market vendors, themed decor, fun cocktails and mocktails such as “Mom”osas, live music on the stage, fire pits and seating, open play for volleyball and cornhole, interactive activities and more. Tickets are $5. Visit thequarrycablepark.com for more information.

Stand-Up Momedy Show – Crystal Lake

Raue Center for the Arts presents this hilarious comedy show at 8 p.m. May 8. The show will feature four female comedians who will bring honest, high-energy stand-up that taps into the wild world of parenting, the chaos of midlife, dating, marriage and more. Tickets start at $44. Visit rauecenter.org for more information or to buy tickets.

Raue Center For The Arts wil present the Stand-Up Momedy Show at 8 p.m. Friday, May 8, featuring four fierce and funny women ready to deliver a night of comedy that’s as relatable as it is hilarious. (Image provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

MUSEUMS

Mother’s Day at the Illinois Railway Museum

The Illinois Railway Museum in Union will celebrate mom with a ride through history on historic trains and locomotives. Electric and steam or diesel trains will be operating. Trains depart from the East Union Depot at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Streetcar service is continuous between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Admission for moms is free with a paying adult or child. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit irm.org/event/mothers-day for more information.

Mother’s Day at the Volo Museum

Moms get in free at the Volo Museum in Volo, as well as Jurassic Gardens. Families can explore incredible attractions, from life-sized dinosaurs in Jurassic Gardens to vintage cars, pop culture and Americana memorabilia, history exhibits and much more. Visit volofun.com/volo-museum for more information.

BRUNCHES

Port Edward – Algonquin

Celebrate mom at Port Edward’s fabulous champagne brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 10. The brunch is a huge spread that has a variety of seafood, smoked fish, prime rib and ham carving stations, fruit and cheese station, breakfast foods, dessert station and more. Call 847-658-5441 or visit portedward.com for pricing information or to make reservations.

Duke’s Ale House – Crystal Lake

Duke’s will serve their special Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 10, followed by regular service from 3 to 8 p.m. The brunch will feature Nutella French toast, chicken and waffles and more. Reservations can be made online or by calling 815-247-4471.

Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch – Fox River Grove

Avante Banquets in Fox River Grove will serve a Champagne Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 10. The buffet menu includes classic breakfast favorites, a variety of salads and appetizers, pasta, carving station, pork, chicken, salmon, side dishes, as well as a chocolate fountain, fruits, cookies and cakes for dessert. A kids menu also will be available. Enjoy bottomless Champagne. Adults are $70, kids 7-14 are $35 and 6 and younger are free. Visit avantebanquets.com/avante-mothers-day for more information.

Pinecrest Golf Club – Huntley

Pinecrest Golf Club will host a Mother’s Day brunch buffet with seatings at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. May 10. The buffet will have appetizers such as shrimp cocktail, salad, bruschetta and more; main courses include breakfast favorites and chicken penne Alfredo, braised short ribs, glazed ham and more. Desserts include tiramisu, red velvet muffins, fruit tarts and more. For more information or to make a reservation, visit pinecresthuntley.com or call 847-669-3111. Reservations are required.

Additional restaurants offering Mother’s Day brunches or dinners include Addison’s Steakhouse in McHenry, Benedict’s La Strata in Crystal Lake, Broken Oar in Port Barrington, Stanchion Pub in Harvard, Uprooted in McHenry, Da Baffone Cucina Italiana in Crystal Lake and Cucina Bella in Algonquin.