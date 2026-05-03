Comedy at Copley in Aurora announces summer, fall lineup

Comedians Tim Benker, Mike Preston and Steve Cochran will perform at the Comedy at Copley series on Nov. 7, 2026. (Photo provided by Paramount Theatre. )

Extraordinarily talented Chicago-based stand-up comedians will take the stage at downtown Aurora’s intimate 165-seat Copley Theatre throughout the fall and summer.

The monthly Copley Comedy Series launched earlier this year and sold-out every performance, so don’t wait to get your tickets to five more Saturday night shows on sale now, starring the biggest names in improv, sketch and stand-up comedy who call Chicagoland home.

Saturday, July 25

Headliner Calvin Evans, featuring Luca Ferro, hosted by Tim Benker

Comedians Calvin Evans, Luca Ferro and Tim Benker will perform as part of the Comedy at Copley series July 25, 2026. (Photo provided by Paramount Theatre )

Chicago native Calvin Evans’ comedy career began during his time at the University Illinois Champaign-Urbana. While obtaining his degree in Sport Management. He brought his talents back home and was quickly named Chicago’s Next Big Comic by WGN. His half hour “Unprotected Sets” special released in 2020 on EPIX and his debut comedy album “B.O.R.N” are available on all streaming platforms.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Headliner Larry Reeb (“Uncle Lar”), featuring Laura Hugg, hosted by Tim Benken

Comedians Larry Reeb (“Uncle Lar”), Laura Hugg and Tim Benken will perform at the Comedy at Copley series Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. (Photo provided by Paramount Theatre )

Known as “Uncle Lar,” Larry Reeb is the wise cracking wacky relative everyone knows. Like any concerned relative, Uncle Lar wants to help, so, in his own way he does, he gives tips on everything from dating, to driving, to children. He has won the Las Vegas Comedy Festival, the Dubuque 10K festival, and he was a finalist in the Great American Comedy Festival. Uncle Lar has appeared on Billy Gardell presents “Road Dogs,” HBO’s “Opening Night at Rodney’s," hosted by Rodney Dangerfield, NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and has made numerous appearances on “The Bob and Tom Radio Show.”

Saturday, Sept. 26

Headliner Nick Gaza, featuring Vikram Balaji, hosted by Tim Benker

Comedians Nick Gaza, Vikram Balaji, and Tim Benker will perform at the Comedy at Copley series Sept. 26, 2026. (Photo provided by Paramount Theatre )

Nick Gaza’s act is a mixture of hilarious true stories and things one can only hope aren’t true. Gaza makes fun of everyone: the audience, himself, and anyone who gets in his sights. But if you are the kind of person who laughs at things you know you shouldn’t, then his comedy show is something you must see.If Gaza looks familiar it may be because of his numerous TV appearances, including “The Drew Carey Show,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Becker,” Comedy Central and more.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Headliner Tim Cavanaugh, featuring Michelle Krajecki, hosted by Tim Benker

Comedians Tim Cavanaugh, featuring Michelle Krajecki and Tim Benker will perform at the Comedy at Copley series Oct. 24, 2026. (Photo provided by Paramount Theatre )

Tim Cavanaugh takes audiences on an interactive ride filled with funny songs, stand-up, and over $7 in prizes—every show. While that kind of prize money adds up over time, he loves his audiences so much that he sees it as a “mighty small sacrifice.” On stage, his warm style and quick wit make every performance unique and unforgettable. His guest appearances on Chicago TV and radio over the years have been classic, starting on WLUP on shows hosted by Steve Cochran and Danny Bonaduce. Nationally, Cavanaugh can be heard regularly in over 100 radio markets on “The Bob and Tom Show.” His career suffered a short setback in 2021, when he was diagnosed with malignant pancreatic cancer. Five years after chemo, radiation and Whipple surgery, Cavanaugh is cancer free and back doing what he loves: making people laugh.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Headliner Tim Benker, featuring Mike Preston, hosted by Steve Cochran

Chicago comedy veteran Tim Benker hosted Paramount’s Copley Comedy Series earlier this spring, has performed stand-up from New York to Las Vegas, and co-hosted morning radio shows in Las Vegas and Houston. Benker recently performed the multimedia comedy shows “Men of a Certain Rage,” “The Four Fathers” and “The Idiot’s Guide to Fixing Stooopid.” He occasionally appears on the musical comedy stage as his alter-ego, “The Very Famous Lance Vegas.” Credits include Zanies Chicago, The Improv Chicago, LA and Las Vegas, The Funny Bone in Chicago, St. Louis and Dayton, and Catch a Rising Star in Chicago, New York and Las Vegas.

Lobby doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22. Bonus: No drink minimum, so come early to hang out in Paramount’s swanky Copley Lounge before the show.

Note: Shows may include mature adult content. Must be 18 or older to attend.

The Copley Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Aurora at 8 E. Galena Blvd., right across the street from Paramount Theatre. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com call 630-896-6666, or stop by the Paramount Theatre box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days.