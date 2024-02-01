WGN’s Tom Skilling will share weather reporting duties with Woodstock Willie at Groundhog Days

For the first time, WGN-TV chief meteorologist Tom Skilling will deliver the prognostication Friday at Woodstock’s Groundhog Days festivities.

Skilling, who’s retiring at the end of February after more than four decades at WGN, will translate from “Groundhogese” whether Woodstock Willie saw his shadow and, thus, six more weeks of winter are in the pipeline or if we’ll get an early spring this year.

Woodstock Willie personally participated in lobbying for Skilling to come to Woodstock, posting a video on his Facebook page shortly after New Year’s Day asking Skilling to join in the fun.

Skilling said he’ll be staying at the Cherry Tree Inn the night before the big day – the same spot Bill Murray’s character, weatherman Phil Connors, stays in the film while he’s stuck on Groundhog Day repeat.

Skilling’s weather career began at age 14, when he started working at a radio station in Aurora.

Woodstock Willie visits the WGN studio in Chicago leading up to Groundhog Day on Friday. (Photo provided by Melissa Mc)

“Since my earliest years, I’ve just loved the weather,” Skilling said.

Over the course of his career, which included attending the University of Wisconsin, he’s seen technology evolve. He mentioned satellite technology as one of the larger changes.

“We’re into our computer modeling and scientific approach,” Skilling said.

Groundhog Day is less scientific, but the local festivities for the holiday have been a staple in Woodstock, with the prognostication and breakfast beginning in 1995. Events begin Thursday and continue throughout the weekend.

“I think the thing that’s interesting about Groundhog Day is how much of a kick people get out of it. It’s become a tradition,” Skilling said. “This is more a fun thing than anything.”

In retirement, Skilling said, he is hoping to work on projects and plans to split his time between Alaska, Hawaii and Chicago. He mentioned specifically that he is interested in climate change.

“I’m not leaving, and I certainly am not abandoning my love of meteorology,” Skilling said.

Skilling also has met Woodstock Willie – the mascot – in person, when the furry prognosticator of seasons was in the WGN studios earlier this week to promote the celebration.

“That was a riot,” Skilling said about meeting the groundhog, noting that Woodstock Willie is “awesome.”

He said he is looking forward to meeting people Friday, adding that “we’re going to have a lot of fun with it.”

“This has become an iconic annual event,” Skilling said.