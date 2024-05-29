Taylor Swift, Tom Petty, Soundgarden tribute bands to perform at Genoa’s Warehouse on Park

The Rhythm Section previously performs live music for the crowd at The Warehouse on Park venue in Genoa. (Shaw Local file photo) (Megann Horstead)

A full slate of cover bands will perform music from your favorite artists at The Warehouse on Park in Genoa in June.

The Warehouse on Park is an outdoor entertainment venue located near downtown Genoa, with two bars, food truck court and large, rustic patio near the staging area.

A brimming lineup of great performers, including tribute acts and original bands, will rock the patio all summer.

Swifties won’t want to miss Sparks Fly: A Taylor Swift Experience from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 1. The full live band will play many of Swift’s hits, and the event is open to all ages, so Swifties younger than 21 also are invited to enjoy the fun. Food will be available, as will Warehouse on Park’s signature cocktails and mocktails. Tickets cost $15 per person at the gate, and those younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

The following weekend, Petty Union: A Tribute to Tom Petty will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Hear the late artist’s greatest hits and enjoy dishes from the Got Calzoni food truck, along with cold beer or cocktails. Tickets cost $15 at the gate.

The Blooze Brothers, an 11-piece choreographed Blues Brothers tribute band, returns Saturday, June 15, by popular demand. The high-energy show is open to those ages 16 and older. The orange whip cocktail, made famous in “The Blues Brothers” movie, will return for the night, and the Saucy Kat food truck, which has appeared on several major TV networks, also makes an appearance. Tickets are $15 at the gate.

Celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, with the music of grunge rockers Soundgarden, Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave performed by tribute band SlaveGarden. The music begins at noon, and entry is free. Sew Hop’d Brewery will be there with its craft beers, and Headon’s Meats will be on hand to grill up hearty Father’s Day lunches. The event is family-friendly.

The music of the ’90s continues the following weekend, when Forever Flannel plays from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Enjoy ’90s grunge music at this 16-and-older event. Headon’s Meats will grill burgers and pork chops. Tickets are $15 at the gate.

The month wraps up with a performance from The Fortunate Sons: A Tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival on Saturday, June 29. You’ll feel like you’re seeing the real band, with each member of the tribute group selected to portray CCR members in their prime. The Fortunate Sons use vintage gear and instruments, along with costumes of the time period, to recreate a CCR experience. Food from Windsor Pizza Parlor will be available for purchase. Musician Wally Mulso opens the evening with a performance from 6 to 7:30 p.m., while The Fortunate Sons will play from 8 to 10 p.m.

The Warehouse on Park is located at 662 Park Ave., Genoa. For more information and a full lineup of events, visit thewarehouseonpark.com/home.