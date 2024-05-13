May 13, 2024
Batavia Boardwalk Shops officially open for the season

By Shaw Local News Network
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Batavia Boardwalk Shops on Friday, May 10, 2024. The shops are open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of December.

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops are now officially open for the 2024 season.

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the shops with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 10. The cluster of tiny shops on the southeast corner of Wilson and River streets in Batavia houses 10 independent businesses as a business incubator project of Batavia MainStreet and the city of Batavia, according to a news release from the Chamber.

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops are open Fridays through Sundays. The fifth year’s shops and their owners are Bewitching Brews, Jennifer Farley; Big Bear Sunglasses, Rick Stiles; Home & Garden Provisions, Laura Allessi; Home Run Hot Dogs and Lemonade, Joseph Orto; Jodi Mac Sweets & Treats, Jodi MacDiarmid-Nasser; Morbid Mementos, Kelly Naughton; NeighborsgridShop, Anyssa Volarath-Nerja; Scout & Gem, Stacy Miller; Seapeak Style, Grace Schultz; and Since Seventy Five Supply Co., Nick DeCarlo.

Regular hours for the Batavia Boardwalk Shops are Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 p.m. – 4 p.m. through Dec. 22.

Find out the latest, including special hours or popup shops, by following the Facebook page at facebook.com/bataviaboardwalkshops.

