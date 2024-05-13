Batavia Boardwalk Shops officially open for the season

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Batavia Boardwalk Shops on Friday, May 10, 2024. The shops are open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of December. (Batavia Chamber of Commerce )

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops are now officially open for the 2024 season.

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the shops with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 10. The cluster of tiny shops on the southeast corner of Wilson and River streets in Batavia houses 10 independent businesses as a business incubator project of Batavia MainStreet and the city of Batavia, according to a news release from the Chamber.

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops are open Fridays through Sundays. The fifth year’s shops and their owners are Bewitching Brews, Jennifer Farley; Big Bear Sunglasses, Rick Stiles; Home & Garden Provisions, Laura Allessi; Home Run Hot Dogs and Lemonade, Joseph Orto; Jodi Mac Sweets & Treats, Jodi MacDiarmid-Nasser; Morbid Mementos, Kelly Naughton; NeighborsgridShop, Anyssa Volarath-Nerja; Scout & Gem, Stacy Miller; Seapeak Style, Grace Schultz; and Since Seventy Five Supply Co., Nick DeCarlo.

Regular hours for the Batavia Boardwalk Shops are Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 p.m. – 4 p.m. through Dec. 22.

Find out the latest, including special hours or popup shops, by following the Facebook page at facebook.com/bataviaboardwalkshops.