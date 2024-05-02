The Local Scene: Cinco de Mayo performance, Star Wars Day in Kane County this weekend

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. First Friday – Fantastic Food Firsts: From 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 3, Chef Alphonse Dente will discuss the “firsts” of a variety of popular foods in the Geneva Public Library meeting room. On the first Friday of the month, local Geneva businesses have special discounts, giveaways or raffles. The GPLD will hold a raffle for a $50 gift card donated by Friends of Geneva Public Library. The event is free and open to all ages. The library is at 227 S. Seventh St. For more information, visit gpld.org/event/10208735.

2. Jazz in the Gallery: Water Street Studios, 160 S. Water St. in Batavia, will host a jazz performance by the Shawn Maxwell Quartet from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 3. The event is put together by WDCB Public Radio to raise money for Water Street Studios. Drinks will be provided, and attendees can view art while listening to live music. Tickets cost $30 per person and can be purchased at Eventbrite at tinyurl.com/5n8d6nrs. For more information on the benefit, visit waterstreetstudios.org/studio-events/wdcb-presents-jazz-in-the-gallery.

3. Star Wars Day: St. Charles Public Library will celebrate Star Wars Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4. The library will be filled with themed activities throughout the program. Participants can dig through the trash compactor, complete lightsaber and blaster training, test their Jedi knowledge with trivia, try out the library’s photo booth and more. They also can pick up a passport to be in the running for a prize. The passport drawing will be held at 3 p.m. in the library’s Huntley Community Room. There will be an interactive viewing of “Star Wars: A New Hope” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Registration is not required. The event is for all ages but is more tailored to children and teens. For information, go to scpld.libnet.info/event/9933924.

4. Fox Valley Concert Band – Celebration Illinois: From 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, Fox Valley Concert Band will perform its second spring concert, “Celebration Illinois,” in the Norris Cultural Arts Center, 1040 Dunham Road in St. Charles. The free musical program is in honor of the state. No registration is required, but donations are appreciated. For more information on the event, go to norrisculturalarts.com/event/fox-valley-concert-band-celebration-illinois. To learn more about the Fox Valley Concert Band, go to fvcb.org/wp.

5. Cinco de Mayo: EvenFlow Music & Spirits in Geneva will present a performance by Rich Becker starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 5, in honor of Cinco de Mayo. In addition to the live music, there will be margarita specials for guests 21 and older. Doors open for the event at 6 p.m. No registration is needed, and there’s no cover charge. EvenFlow Music & Spirits is at 302 W. State St. For more information, visit evenflowmusic.com/events.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kane-county-chronicle/local-events.