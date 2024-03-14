The Local Scene: St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Jackie Kennedy portrayal on tap in Kendall County

The Yorkville St. Patrick's Day Parade will start at 11 a.m. March 16 at the east end of Hydraulic Avenue in downtown Yorkville. Parade spectators should congregate in Riverfront Park before the parade begins. (Photo provided by the city of Yorkville)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Jackie Kennedy Portrayed by Leslie Goddard: 6 to 7 p.m. March 14 at Charles B. Phillips Public Library, 6 N. Jackson St., Newark. It is one year after her husband’s assassination, and the former first lady, besieged by tourists and paparazzi, is struggling to cope. As she attempts to determine her next step, she looks back on her life, sharing stories about her marriage, her fight for privacy amid intense media scrutiny, her work to restore the White House, and her attempts to showcase the arts. As historian and actress Leslie Goddard portrays Jackie Kennedy, you will meet the private woman behind the public myth. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. More information is available at the library’s website, cbplib.us.

2. St. Patrick’s Day Parade: 11 a.m. March 16 in downtown Yorkville. Parade spectators should congregate in Riverfront Park before the parade begins. Parade entries, including floats, cars and walkers, are still being accepted. Those who want to join in the parade should contact the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department at Recreation@Yorkville.il.us. The event is made possible by the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department and several local businesses and restaurants, which will host celebrations throughout the day with live music, food and drink specials. Other events include the RUN S.O.B. RUN 5K at 9 a.m., Lucky Leprechaun Hunt from 9 a.m. to noon, live music by the Procession Brass Band from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. and the Clover Court Contest immediately following the parade. All proceeds from the run will benefit CASA Kendall County, a nonprofit volunteer organization that advocates for the best interest of abused and neglected children within the juvenile court system. A brunch will be available to participants after the 5K. Families also can participate in the Lucky Leprechaun Hunt, where they will search for the hidden pot of gold in one of Yorkville’s parks. After the parade, the Clover Court Contest will judge the most festive costumes, and the best in show will be crowned the Clover King and Clover Queen. Clover Prince and Clover Princess designations will be given to the best youth outfits, and the most festive group will be named the Clover Entourage. The Clover Court Contest is free, and does not require registration. More information is available at yorkville.il.us/632/St-Patricks-Day-Celebration.

3. Yoga for Bones and Balance: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 14 at the Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego. Research shows yoga can improve bone density and help reduce bone loss. Learn specific poses to build stronger bones, improve balance and posture, as well as increase muscle mass. These are designed to combat osteoporosis and other issues that can occur with aging and injuries. Bring a yoga mat to class. To reserve a spot, go to oswegolandparkdistrict.org.

4. Yoga with Jen: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 15 at Plano Public Library, 15 W. North St., Plano. Put on your comfy clothes and join certified yoga instructor Jen Penn for a welcoming, no pressure yoga practice that meets you where you are. Bring your own mat or use one of the library’s. All skill levels are welcome. Registration for each class is separate – register to come to one, a few or all of them. Call 630-552-2009 to register.

5. Green Connect: 11:30 a.m. to noon March 14 at Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce, 26 W. Countryside Parkway, Yorkville. Sponsored by the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce, this committee aims to educate, promote and encourage businesses within the Yorkville area to enhance the community environment by participating in sustainable ecological practices. More information is available at yorkvillechamber.org/green-connect.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to Shaw Local’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/kendall-county-now/local-events.