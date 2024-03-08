Plainfield to host Hometown Irish Parade on St. Patrick’s Day

The 2023 Plainfield Hometown Irish Parade included a float decorated by the Village Preservation Association, which coordinates the yearly event. (Photo submitted by Susan Carlman)

The annual Plainfield Hometown Irish Parade will step off at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 17 from the parking lot of Plainfield Central High School and continues through the village’s downtown area.

According to a news release, bagpipers, Irish dancers, floats, musical groups, local sports organizations, acrobats and more are participating in the parade. This year the bike decorating contest for kids will return.

The parade began more than two decades ago, when a handful of young families in the village’s east side historic district started decorating bikes, affixing balloons to wagons and making their way through the neighborhood.

Within a couple of years, the parade had moved to the downtown area, where it has continued annually. The hourlong parade now features a vastly expanded lineup that includes a grand marshal and a parade princess. It draws thousands of visitors who line the route every year.

More information can be found at plainfieldirishparade.org .