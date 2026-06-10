Eagles tribute band Flatbed Fords to perform at Rooftop Concert Series in Joliet June 11

Flatbed Fords, an Eagles tribute band, is the next performer in the Joliet Area Historical Museum’s Rooftop Concert Series.
The band will play at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Flatbed Fords plays the best of the Eagles, with a blend of harmonies and intricate guitar leads, recreating the music of one of the biggest bands of all time.
Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $16 for museum members and $18 for the general public, and include admission to all museum exhibits and galleries.
Visit jolietmuseum.org/upcoming-programs.html for more information or to purchase tickets.