Glen Ellyn Park District to host free “Jazz in the Park” Summer Concert Series

The Glen Ellyn Park District's Jazz in the Park summer concert series returns in 2026. (Photo provided by the Glen Ellyn Park District)

Enjoy live music this summer at the Glen Ellyn Park District’s free Jazz in the Park concert series.

Featuring the 17-member Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble, the series offers family-friendly entertainment from 7 to 9 p.m. on select summer evenings.

The series begins June 17 at Lake Ellyn Park with “Twice is Nice,” an evening of double trouble. On July 15 at Newton Park, audiences can enjoy “Meet the Band,” a concert featuring favorite selections chosen by ensemble members. The season concludes Aug. 19 at Maryknoll Park with “Opposites Attract,” a musical battle of songs that somehow get along.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnic dinners. Admission is free and open to all ages. In the event of rain or severe weather, concerts will be canceled. Cancellation updates will be posted at gepark.org/hotline . Alcoholic beverages are not permitted in Glen Ellyn parks.