Spots available for Valentine’s Day tea at Colonel Palmer House

The Colonel Palmer House is photographed Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Crystal Lake. (Emily Coleman)

Space still is available for Hearts & Artists, a Valentine’s Day-themed tea to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Colonel Palmer House, 660 E. Terra Cotta Ave. in Crystal Lake.

Embrace the ambience, music, fine arts and their influence through a two-hour Valentine’s Day-themed program that includes a full-service tea, slideshow, activities and an 1830s-style lithograph of your experience.

The house exhibit will feature general and local artifacts from multiple forms of art, music, composition and literature.

Register online at crystallakeparks.org using program code 231950-01. Tickets for the event are $30 for residents and $39 for nonresidents.