Savor all Geneva has to offer during Restaurant Week

The James, a restaurant and cocktail bar at 317 S. Third St., Geneva, is one of many local restaurants participating in the town's Restaurant Week from Jan. 20 to 28. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Experience all that the Geneva restaurant scene has to offer during Restaurant Week, nine days of delicious discounted dining at some the city’s finest establishments.

Restaurant Week begins Saturday, Jan. 20, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 28.

According to the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event, a variety of restaurants from fast casual to fine dining will participate. Each venue will provide either a prix fixe menu at a special price or discounts on featured menu items.

Guests will be able to sample new dishes from both lunch and dinner menus for “Dine on the $9s.” Prices will be $9, $9.99, $19 and up. Diners also can sample options that are only on menus during Restaurant Week.

Laura Rush, Geneva Chamber of Commerce communications director, said that Restaurant Week was created in 2015 to highlight the many excellent restaurants in Geneva.

“January tends to be overcast and cold, so Restaurant Week gives locals and visitors a reason to enjoy a great meal at a great price and maybe experience a new place or enjoy an old favorite,” she said. “Each year, we receive inquiries about it, so we hope people look forward to finishing January with a full belly and a big smile.”

Participating restaurants include: Atwater’s in The Herrington, Aurelio’s Pizza, Barrel & Rye, Burger Local, B.A.S.H. Burger And Sushi House, Chi-cuterie, Cotto a Legna, Craft Urban, Del Barrio Mezcaleria, Ella’s Italian Pub, Firewater BBQ & Brew, FoxFire, GIA MIA, The Little Traveler Atrium Café, Livia Italian Eatery, Nobel House, Preservation, Rookies All American Pub & Grill, Stockholm’s, Tanna Tap, The James and The Walrus Room.

There are no tickets or passes required for Restaurant Week.

For more information, visit genevachamber.com or call the Geneva Chamber at 630-232-6060.