1 man killed, 4 others wounded in Crest Hill shooting

Crest Hill — One man was killed and four other people wounded in a late Sunday night shooting at the parking lot of Forza Table & Tap in Crest Hill, police said.

About 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of people loitering in the parking lot of Forza Table & Tap, 1827 Knapp Drive, according to a Crest Hill Police Department statement.

While officers were on scene dispersing a large crowd of people, several shots were fired, police said.

Officers saw one man lying on the ground and went to his aid, police said. They provided life-saving measures on the man before paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to Ascension Saint Jospeh Medical Center in Joliet before succumbing to his injuries, police said.

The man’s identity has not been released. Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark said the man is in his early 30s.

Four other people were also wounded in the shooting, Clark said.

Those victims were hospitalized for injuries not considered life threatening, police said.

On Monday morning, the parking lot of Forza Table & Tap had crushed plastic and styrofoam cups in and bottles of liquor and beer were in the concrete planters.

Bottles of beer, liquor and empty plastic cups on a concrete planter at the parking lot of Forza Table & Tap, 1827 Knapp St., Crest Hill, seen on Monday, July 11, 2022. (Felix Sarver)

Forza Table & Tap is located next to The Southern Cafe, both of which are in the same strip that includes Sole Much More Boutique, Integrity Trade Services, Sophia’s and Firewater BBQ & Brew.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crest Hill police detective Joel Steen at 815-741-5111.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or by texting WILLCOCS and the tip to the number 274637.