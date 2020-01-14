Coroner identifies Crest Hill man found shot in car

A street sign of Arbor Lane in Crest Hill. Allen J. Edison, 30, of Crest Hill, was shot and killed on the street Monday, according to police and the coroner's office. (Felix Sarver)

A 30-year-old man died from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Arbor Lane in Crest Hill, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Alan J. Edison was pronounced dead at 10:05 a.m. Monday, according to the coroner’s office. About 6 a.m. that day, officers found Edison inside of a bullet-riddled vehicle that was parked in the the Woodlands apartment complex, according to the Crest Hill police.

An autopsy performed Monday revealed Edison suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office.

According to the coroner’s office, the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident. Dan Troike, a lieutenant with the Will County Sheriff’s Office and a task force commander, referred questions to Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark.

Clark said Edison’s death remains under investigation. He said Edison lived in the apartments and was the target of the attack.

“There’s no indication that this was some random killing,” Clark said.

He said police are exploring potential ties to other shootings.

He declined to specify if one suspect or several shot at Edison.

Officers canvassed the apartment complex, Clark said, and the major crimes task force assisted Crest Hill police.

Police set up a command post inside a Will County Emergency Management Agency vehicle during the canvas.

Investigators also sought any surveillance video residents might have that could shed light on the killing.