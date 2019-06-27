Man accused of fatally striking infant now faces murder charge

The Crest Hill Inn can be seen on Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Crest Hill, Ill. Kora Middono (top) was reportedly living in Crest Hill with father, Jon Middono, and mother at the time of her death. (Eric Ginnard)

A 29-year-old Crest Hill father was charged with murder Wednesday in connection with the death of his 10-week-old daughter earlier this month, according to court records.

Jon R. Middono originally booked was into the Will County jail June 3 on a charge of aggravated battery in connection with the alleged beating of his 10-week-old daughter, Kora Middono.

However, Jon Middono was charged with murder Wednesday.

He could face up to 60 years in prison if convicted on the murder charges, Will County State’s Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Carole Cheney said. He would also have to register as a violent offender against youth.

About 12:30 a.m. June 3, Channahon police officers went to Morris Hospital after receiving a report from hospital staff that Kora Middono had suffered significant head injuries consistent with blunt force trauma, police said. The infant was flown from Morris Hospital to Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. She later died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office determined the infant died from blunt force head injuries and that her death was a homicide.

An initial police investigation indicated Kora Middono was living with Jon Middono and her mother at the Manor Motel in Channahon, but moved to the Crest Hill Inn on Plainfield Road in Crest Hill May 30, police said.

A Channahon police detective interviewed the parents, and Jon Middono was arrested. Channahon Deputy Chief Adam Bogart said his department initially investigated the girl’s death, but Crest Hill police took over as it is believed she died there.

Crest Hill Deputy Police Chief Anthony Rossetti said detectives were looking to upgrade Jon Middono’s charges just days after the incident reportedly took place.

Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark said after speaking with medical professionals at the hospital, investigators concluded the infant’s injuries were not consistent with the explanation the father gave.

Bogart said Jon Middono claimed Kora Middono was injured because he collapsed on her because of a heart condition.

Clark would not comment on what specifically Jon Middono did to his daughter. The infant’s mother, Amber Perry, noticed something “terribly wrong” and took her to the hospital, according to an online fundraiser.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office maintained Jon Middono’s bond of $2 million Wednesday, according to court records.

He appeared in court Thursday. An initial pretrial date was set for Aug. 6.