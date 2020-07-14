Teen shot to death in Crest Hill: cops

A teen from Jackson, Tennessee, was identified as the victim who was gunned down in the 1700 block of Arbor Lane in Crest Hill.

Travyon Frazier, 16, was pronounced deceased about 7:20 p.m. Monday at the scene of the fatal shooting, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office. Frazier suffered a gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said.

Police received a 911 call regarding possible shots fired in the 1700 block of Arbor Lane, according to a Crest Hill police news release.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound, police said. Paramedics with Lockport Township Fire Protection District also responded but the teen had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Will County Sheriff’s office crime scene investigation unit processed the scene and the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force assisted in the investigation, police said.

“This is a very active investigation and we will provide more details as this investigation progresses,” Crest Hill Police Chief Ed Clark said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Crest Hill police detective Joe Locasto at 815-741-5115. Will County Crime Stoppers accepts information anonymously at 800-323-6734.