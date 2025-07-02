Joliet’s JoJo Awinongya picks up another national title

Joliet JoJo Awinongya has his hand raised after winning his 25th national title at the USA Boxing National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival in Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Joseph Awinongya)

JoJo Awinongya’s reputation precedes him anywhere he goes in the boxing world.

That was evident recently in the USA Boxing National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival in Las Vegas.

Competing in the 80 kg (176 pounds) class, Awinongya had to win just one fight to win the national title, his 22nd overall.

“The other fighters in his weight class, when they find out JoJo is going to be at a tournament, they don’t come,” said Joseph Awinongya, JoJo’s father and manager. “He doesn’t get a lot of chances to get many fights.

“It is even becoming tough for him to get anybody to spar with him because they can’t keep up with him. When he does spar, everyone in the gym wants to watch and see how he does it.”

While he didn’t spend a lot of time in the ring in Las Vegas, it wasn’t a lost trip. Several prominent boxers and management companies, such as Oscar De La Hoya and Overtime Boxing, were more than interested in talking to JoJo about managing him and his career.

“We had a great trip to Vegas,” Joseph Awinongya said. “We got to see a lot of people and talk to a lot of people. There was one kid that was kind of new on the block and didn’t know JoJo, so he was able to get a fight.”

De La Hoya, a former world champion, came to watch JoJo’s lone fight.

“He [De La Hoya] told my dad, ‘What do you think I came here for?,’ JoJo Awinongya said. ”He was by my ringside for the fight. He also gave my dad his personal phone number and said, ‘We have to sit down and talk.’

“It’s nice having so many people interested in working with me.”

Former world champion Oscar De La Hoya (left) poses with JoJo Awinongya at the USA Boxing National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival in Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Joseph Awinongya)

Another prominent boxing figure who showed interest in JoJo on the trip was Jay Prince, who managed boxers such as Shakur Stevenson and Floyd Mayweather.

“He took us out to eat and gave me a tour of one of his homes in Las Vegas,” JoJo said.

JoJo has always had his sights set on representing the USA in the Olympics in 2028, and his focus on that has not wavered, even with many wanting him to turn pro right away.

“This is my most crucial year for ramping up for the Olympics,” he said. “I move from Youth division to Elite, and that’s a big step. It’s nice to have people taking an interest in me and my future, but my focus is on the Olympics right now.”

Awinongya will travel to Brandenburg, Germany, for an international competition from July 24 to Aug. 4. He will be representing the USA in the 80kg weight class.

Joliet's JoJo Awinongya (left) throws a punch during his bout at the USA Boxing National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival in Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Joseph Awinongya)

“Vegas was a great experience,” JoJo said. “I only had one fight, but it was good for me to get the rust off in the ring. Getting to meet Oscar De La Hoya was great. But now is the time for me to train for Germany.

“I am excited to get to Germany. I should be able to get a lot of fights and win them. Moving up to Elite, I have to take the spot from someone else for the Olympics, and I am ready to do that. Even though I am going from the top of the mountain in Youth to starting over in Elite, I don’t think it’s too crazy that I can accomplish that.

“Lots of people are talking to me and wanting me to sign with them, but my main goal right now is to go to the Olympics. I am not going to let people bother me while I am doing that. After the Olympics, then signing with someone and going pro will be the next step.”

Keep up with Awinongya’s progress at jojotheboxer.com/.