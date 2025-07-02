Keeping pets calm and safe during Fourth of July celebrations

It’s important to take precautions to keep animals safe both during and after Fourth of July festivities, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. (Metro Newspaper Services)

Fourth of July festivities can be frightening and even dangerous for animals. Noisy fireworks and other celebrations can startle animals and cause anxiety.

Picnic and cookout foods can be unhealthy and the summer heat and travel can be dangerous for pets.

It’s important to take precautions to keep animals safe both during and after Fourth of July festivities, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

The AVMA offers these guidelines and tips:

• Make sure your pets—cats and dogs alike—have identification tags with up-to-date information.

• If your pets aren’t already microchipped, talk with your veterinarian about microchipping. This simple procedure can greatly improve your chances of getting your pets back if they become lost.

• If your pets are microchipped, make sure your contact information in the microchip registry is up to date.

• If your pet has a history of reacting with anxious behavior on and around the Fourth of July or if you have reason to expect potentially harmful reactions, be proactive to desensitize your pet and reduce the risk of problems. Some pets may need medication. But always consult your veterinarian.

• Leave pets at home when you go to parties, fireworks displays, parades and other gatherings. Loud fireworks, unfamiliar places and crowds can all be very frightening to pets, and there’s great risk of pets becoming spooked and running away.

• Have a current photo of all of your cats, dogs and horses—just in case the animal runs away.

• Consider putting your pets in a safe, escape-proof room or crate during parties and fireworks.

• Keep horses and livestock in safely fenced areas and as far from the excitement and noise as possible.

• If you’re hosting guests, ask them to help keep an eye on your pets to make sure they don’t escape by placing notes on exit doors and gates as reminders to close doors behind them.

• Keep your pets inside if you or your neighbors are setting off fireworks.

• Keep sparklers, glow sticks, fireworks, charcoal and kabob skewers away from curious pets.

•Don’t let pets get near your barbecue grill while it is in use or still hot.

• Avoid the urge to feed your pets table scraps or other foods intended for people. Be especially careful to keep them away from these common foods that are actually toxic.

• After the celebrations, check your yard for fireworks and food debris before allowing pets outside to play or relax. Even if you didn’t set off fireworks yourself, debris can make its way into yards, where curious animals may pick it up to play with or eat.

• Remember that too much sun and heat can be dangerous to pets. Keep them inside when it’s extremely hot/humid, and make sure they have access to shady spots and plenty of water when outdoors.