Joliet house damaged in Wednesday fire

Joliet firefighters outside a house in the 300 block of South May after a house fire broke out on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (Photo Provided by Joliet Fire Department)

Joliet — The Joliet Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in the 300 block of South May.

According to a statement from the fire department crews arrived on the scene within three minutes of the call at 11:20 a.m. and saw “heavy black smoke and fire” coming from the first floor windows of the building.

Firefighters reported multiple fires on the first and second floors of the building, and the residence suffered fire, smoke, and water damage after crews extinguished the fires, according to the department.

The situation was brought under control by 12 p.m. but crews from stations 1, 5, and 6 remained on the scene for another hour to monitor and extinguish hot spots, according to the fire department.

No one was home at the time of the incident and there were no injuries sustained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Joliet Fire Investigation Team.