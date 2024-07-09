Joliet 7-Eleven clerk accused of firing gun during confrontation, police say

A 7-Eleven clerk in Joliet was accused of displaying a gun during a confrontation outside the store and firing a single shot over the heads of the people with whom he was arguing, police said.

At close to 11 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to 7-Eleven, 1601 E. Cass St., for a disturbance involving Christopher Henson, 39, whom police reports listed as being homeless, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English. Jail records listed Henson as having an address in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Henson, a clerk at 7-Eleven, was standing outside the store on break when he was involved in an argument with three other people, according to English’s statement about Henson’s arrest.

“During the argument, it is believed that Henson displayed a handgun from his pocket and activated a green laser sight on the handgun and he then fired one round over the heads of the victims,” English said.

Henson then retreated back into the store, English said. A Will County sheriff’s deputy had arrived on the scene and Henson later exited the store unarmed, he said.

Officers recovered one spent shell casing from the ground in front of the store, English said.

During officers’ search of the building, they found a loaded handgun they believed was fired by Henson, English said. They also found a backpack containing ammunition, suspected marijuana and wax containing the psychoactive substance for marijuana, he said.

“Henson was placed into custody without incident. Officers determined no one was injured by the gunfire and no property was struck,” English said.

Henson was taken to the Will County jail on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, aggravated assault and ammunition possession without a valid firearm owner’s identification card, English said.