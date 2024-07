A woman was shot in the 400 block of South Joliet Street on Saturday morning, Joliet police said.

The 38-year-old woman’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, according to the posting on the Joliet Police Department Facebook page.

“A male suspect has been taken into custody and there is no further known threat to the community,” the posting said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9:45 a.m.

Police said more details may be available later.

