Joliet West, Bolingbrook boys volleyball earn wins: The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday

Boys Volleyball
Joliet West 2, Chicago Christian 0: At Palos Heights, the Tigers opened their season with a 25-19, 25-11 nonconference win over the Knights. Landon Brouwer led West with 14 assists. Tommy Fellos and Dejon Jennings had four kills each.
Bolingbrook 2, Whitney Young 0: At Chicago, the Raiders improved to 2-0 with a 25-17, 25-17 win over the Dolphins in a nonconference contest. Trevor Wardlow had five kills, Tristan Benbow had six kills, and Tristan Caminar had eight kills and five digs to lead the Raiders.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Plainfield East 1: At Plainfield, West picked up its second win in as many matches to open the season with a wild three-game win over the Bengals 19-25, 31-29, 25-20. Collin Dargan led the Warriors with 13 kills and 11 digs. Hunter Vedder added 13 kills and Connor Jaral 11 for West.
Minooka 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At Minooka, the host Indians opened their season with a 25-21, 25-15 win over Lincoln-Way Central.
Baseball
Downers Grove North 12, Plainfield East 2 (5 inn.): At Plainfield, Jeffrey Wheeler accounted for one of the two Bengals hits and drove in a run for East (2-1) in a nonconference contest. Danny Schuch delivered the other single for East.
Lexington 3, Dwight 2: At Dwight, the Trojans saw two runs cross the plate in the top of the seventh from the Minutemen and fell in a tight ball game. Tracer Brown doubled twice and drove in a run and Will Trainor struck out three in five innings for Dwight (3-3).
Reed-Custer 11, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 inn.): At Gardner, Joe Bembenek did a little bit of everything for the Comets. On the mound, he struck out two and allowed just four hits in a five-inning complete game. At the plate, he doubled and drove in a pair for R-C (3-0). Ben Lepper had a single and drove in three runs for the Comets. Ayden Collum had two hits for G-SW (2-3).
Softball
Lincoln-Way East 9, Yorkville 5: At Yorkville, Cassidy Jagielski, Lea Herkel and Madeline Henry had two hits each to lead the Griffins to the nonconference win. Henry and Jessi Szafoni drove in a pair of runs apiece for East (4-1).
Boys Lacrosse
St. Rita 7, Lincoln-Way West 4: At New Lenox, Jamen Hacha scored twice and Logan McGregor and Dylan Thorpe each scored once for West in its season opener. Jake Doyle had 12 saves for the Warriors.
Lemont 10, Homewood-Flossmoor 7: At Lemont, the hosts took out the Vikings in a nonconference contest.
Lockport 13, Normal Community 4: At Normal, the Porters improved to 2-1 on the season with the win at downstate Normal.
Girls Track and Field
Romeoville 99, Reavis 47, Oak Lawn 46, Hillcrest 29: At Romeoville, the host Spartans won six events to earn the team title. Tania Miller won the 55-meter dash and the 200-meter dash for Romeoville. Faith Green won the 55-meter hurdles, Kimora Currie won the shot put, and Grace Griffin won the long and triple jumps for the Spartans.
Lockport Tri-Meet: At Lockport, the host Porters won six events in this non-scoring meet. Zion Tucker took the high jump, Nicki Kuchyt the pole vault, Katerina Balitewicz the triple jump, Ella Cline won the 60-meter hurdles, Sydney Fontaine the 800-meter run, and Brooke Kemp the 400-meter dash. Lemont winners included Niki Tselios in the 1,600-meter run, Taylor Weil, Madelin Faron, Savannah Beasley and Ella Mierzwa in the 4 x 200 relay, and Payton LeFevers in the shot put.
Girls Soccer
Minooka 1, Oswego 1 (Tie): At Minooka, the Indians and Panthers played to a draw in a Southwest Prairie Conference match.