Historical covers for April 25: Court Battle on Site of Gas Tax Roads Likely

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 25. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing the evolution of Illinois communities through world wars, economic shifts, and the changing landscape of local legislation.

1918: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

In the midst of World War I, the April 25, 1918, edition was dominated by the “Greatest Battle” in France. The lead story detailed the heroic efforts of American troops as they faced a massive German offensive. Closer to home, the paper emphasized the war effort through “Potato Week” recipes and a persistent call for residents to buy “Liberty Bonds.” A stark local tragedy also shared the spotlight: the death of Henry Cobb, a DeKalb man killed in a plane crash at an aviation field in Texas.

1931: Dixon Evening Telegraph

By 1931, the headlines turned toward infrastructure and local crime. The main story, “Court Battle on Site of Gas Tax Roads Likely,” highlighted a legal standoff over local road construction funding. The page also captured a gritty era of crime with “Sequel of Faro Swindle Seen in So. Bend Murder,” reporting on a card shark’s violent end. Amidst these heavy topics, a touch of local pride shone through with a report on Dixon High School winning an oratory meet.

1995: Morris Daily Herald

The April 25, 1995, edition of the Morris Daily Herald reflected a community grappling with modernization and growth. The lead story, “City plans major projects for FY ’95,” outlined a $13.2 million expenditure for water towers and public works. Tensions between the local agricultural community and government also took center stage, with a young 15-year-old farmer asking a U.S. Agriculture Secretary, “What can you do to make sure I have a job in the future?”

2014: Kane County Chronicle

Rounding out the collection, the 2014 Kane County Chronicle focused on a landmark shift in Illinois law. Under the headline “A New Right,” the paper provided an in-depth look at the implementation of the state’s new concealed-carry law, featuring a local participant at a shooting range in East Dundee. The front page balanced this serious debate with community news, including a preview of the “St. Charles Green Fest” and local high school sports highlights.