Parkinson’s support group meets Monday with movement disorder specialist

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, May 4, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the North Utica Fire Station, located behind Casey’s at the intersection of Routes 6 and 178. Parking and entrance are in the back. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, May 4, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the North Utica Fire Station, located behind Casey’s at the intersection of Routes 6 and 178. Parking and entrance are in the back.

Dr. Martha McGraw, a movement disorder specialist with Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, will discuss Onango, a treatment for Parkinson’s designed to reduce “off” time — periods when medication effectiveness wanes.

McGraw is knowledgeable in all aspects of Parkinson’s disease and will answer questions and address concerns from attendees.

The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Sue at 815-434-7114.