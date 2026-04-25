Seneca celebrates Graves Lumber legacy at community reunion

The Lumberyard, 113 W. William St,, in Seneca, will host a farmers market from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 2, 2026. The Lumbaryard is a recreation and shopping destination, and home to Refuge Coffee and The Rusty Rooster. (Provided by The Lumberyard)

Seneca is hosting a farmers market and Graves Lumber Family & Friends Reunion from 8:00 a.m. – noon on Saturday, May 2, at The Lumberyard, 113 W. William St., Seneca, IL.

The event celebrates the historic building’s 108-year legacy as a community gathering place and honors the generations who worked there.

For over a century, from 1900 to 2008, Graves Lumber helped people build homes throughout the region. Now, the newly renovated building houses local businesses, including Refuge Coffee & Co, Lumber Lane Gallery, a gift shop, and wellness offices.

The reunion invites former employees, their families, and community members to reconnect and share memories.

A special group photo of former Graves Lumber employees will be taken at 10:00 AM in front of the historic building. Throughout the day, guests can enjoy local farmers’ market vendors, coffee, shopping, and historical storytelling.

“This is a celebration of roots,” co-owner of The Lumberyard Erin Stuedemann said in a news release. “We hope to gather the many people whose lives intersected through Graves Lumber and honor the incredible legacy built here over the years.”

The Lumberyard was created to bring people together, add new life to Seneca’s downtown, and give our community a place to work, shop, and gather.

For more information, visit www.lumberyardseneca.com or follow event updates on social media.