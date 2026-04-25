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Kane County Chronicle

Breaking: Man found dead Saturday in Batavia apartment; woman seriously injured

emergency lights

By Michelle Meyer

Batavia police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man in an apartment after responding to a 911 call early Saturday that involved a woman suffering serious injuries.

The Batavia Police Department responded to a 911 call requesting emergency assistance at 3:52 a.m. to the 1100 block of East Wilson Street. First responders arrived “within minutes” to find a 27-year-old woman leaving the home with “apparent injuries,” according to a Batavia police news release.

Medical personnel were immediately requested, and the woman was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries described as serious.

Inside the apartment, officers discovered a deceased 29-year-old man.

A preliminary investigation found that the two people knew each other, and there is no threat to the community.

The Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Batavia police in the investigation.

Batavia police request that anyone with information, including eyewitness accounts or surveillance video, call the Batavia Police Investigations Unit at 630-454-2500.

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Michelle Meyer

Michelle is a reporter for the Northwest Herald that covers Crystal Lake, Cary, Lakewood, Prairie Grove, Fox River Grove and McHenry County College