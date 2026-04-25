Author, historian to host book talk about Capone’s vault at Graves-Hume Public Library

A best-selling author is coming to the Mendota Public Library to discuss his book on famous Chicago hood Al Capone and his infamous vault.

Author and historian William Elliot Hazelgrove will talk about his book, “Capone’s Vault: The Real Story of the Biggest Disaster in Television History,” highlighting one of the most bizarre moments on live television, according to a news release. What was meant to be a comeback for journalist Geraldo Rivera instead turned into a crazy night that has defined live TV ever since.

The event will take place at 6 p.m. May 5 at the Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota. It is free and open to the public, according to the release, and no library card or registration is required.

For more information, call 815-538-5142.